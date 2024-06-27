Paras Kalnawat and Mannara Chopra star in soulful ballad 'Dheere Dheere' by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev

MUMBAI: Get ready to embark on a romantic journey with "Dheere Dheere," the serene and enchanting new single that brings together the charming and radiant duo Paras Kalnawat and Mannara Chopra for the first time. Sung by the acclaimed duo Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, this breezy and soulful track is more than just a melody, promising to sweep the listeners off their feet, into the world of romance and serenity.

"Dheere Dheere" explores the magical journey of falling in love and becoming each other's everything with time. As the song unfolds, the soothing voices of Payal Dev and Aditya Dev weave a tale of romance and intimacy. It’s an experience crafted meticulously by music composer Aditya Dev with heartfelt lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, this song encapsulates the essence of love and serenity, creating an ambiance that will resonate with listeners long after the final note fades. Directed by the visionary Dibya Chaterjee, the music video beautifully captures the essence of the song, portraying a story of love and togetherness that transcends the ordinary.

Mannara Chopra, who brings her captivating presence to the music video, expresses her enthusiasm, "Being part of 'Dheere Dheere' along with Paras was an absolute joy. The song's beautiful composition and heartfelt lyrics make it a memorable piece. I instantly fell in love when I heard a couple of lines of the track. I am excited to see how the audience responds to it as Dheere Dheere truly captures the essence of romance."

Charming Paras Kalnawat, shares, " The moment I heard the track from Payal and Aditya, I knew it was special. The music, lyrics, everything has a soothing vibe that I am sure the audience will experience. Working on 'Dheere Dheere' alongside Mannara has been an enriching experience, this is the first time we are being paired together on-screen. The song beautifully captures the essence of love and the serene landscapes we shot in added an extra layer of charm to the overall experience."

Music composer and one of the voices behind "Dheere Dheere," Aditya Dev, shares his excitement, "Creating 'Dheere Dheere' has been a journey filled with inspiration and emotion. The synergy between the lyrics by Kunaal, the music, and the visuals portrayed by Mannara and Paras has brought out a song to life. I wanted to compose something that would not only be melodious but also touch the hearts of everyone who listens to it. I can't wait for our fans to experience it."

Payal Dev, whose soulful voice graces the track, adds, "Giving my voice to 'Dheere Dheere' was an incredible experience. The song has a soothing yet passionate vibe that I believe will connect with listeners instantly. I believe this song will resonate with anyone who has ever experienced love."

Whether you find yourself in the serene mountains or by the calming beaches, this song will be your perfect companion, setting the mood for a beautiful moment with that special someone. Dive into the world of "Dheere Dheere" and let the music take you on a journey of love and romance.

Listen to Dheere Dheere here by Aditya and Payal -