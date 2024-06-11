Candlelight concerts bring enchanting musical evenings to Delhi

MUMBAI: Following the successful premiere of Candlelight Concerts in Mumbai, the globally acclaimed series of intimate, multi-sensory live musical experiences is set to captivate Delhi audiences with its first performances in the capital. Produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts aimed at democratising access to classical music. These concerts allow people worldwide to enjoy live music performances in an intimate setting illuminated by thousands of candles.
Delhi will be treated to two Candlelight Concerts, each featuring a unique musical journey. Prepare to be transported to the heart of classical music as a talented pianist brings the timeless melodies of Mozart and Chopin to life in a candlelit ambience on June 14th at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA). This concert promises an enchanting experience that will resonate with lovers of classical music and newcomers alike.
Coldplay fans, rejoice!
Music enthusiasts will also get to experience the iconic British rock band's biggest hits reimagined under the warm glow of thousands of flickering candles on June 16th at Le Meridien. This tribute concert will feature a skilled pianist performing beloved Coldplay hits, creating a unique and unforgettable musical experience.
Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Candlelight Concerts in Delhi.
Tickets are available now!
MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more
MUMBAI: Percept won the prestigious award in the category of ‘Outstanding Experiential & Evenread more
MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment experiences platforms, announces the read more
MUMBAI: Following the successful premiere of Candlelight Concerts in Mumbai, the globally acclaimed series of intimate, multi-sensory live musical...read more
MUMBAI: Jatin and Wings musical vision through his Sufi Folk Tales comes to life with the support from MG India’s musical initiative - MG Taal and...read more
MUMBAI: SEVENTEEN will be appointed UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador for Youth by Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, on June 26 during a...read more
MUMBAI: Belgian duo 2manydjs will be taking over Pacha Ibiza on June 15 for a night of unforgettable music at Flower Power. This special event...read more
MUMBAI: You may know her as Helena from the blockbuster ‘Jawan’, but Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is much more than just an actress. She’s a powerhouse of...read more