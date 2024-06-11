RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jun 2024 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

Candlelight concerts bring enchanting musical evenings to Delhi

MUMBAI: Following the successful premiere of Candlelight Concerts in Mumbai, the globally acclaimed series of intimate, multi-sensory live musical experiences is set to captivate Delhi audiences with its first performances in the capital. Produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts aimed at democratising access to classical music. These concerts allow people worldwide to enjoy live music performances in an intimate setting illuminated by thousands of candles.

Delhi will be treated to two Candlelight Concerts, each featuring a unique musical journey. Prepare to be transported to the heart of classical music as a talented pianist brings the timeless melodies of Mozart and Chopin to life in a candlelit ambience on June 14th at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA). This concert promises an enchanting experience that will resonate with lovers of classical music and newcomers alike.

Coldplay fans, rejoice!

Music enthusiasts will also get to experience the iconic British rock band's biggest hits reimagined under the warm glow of thousands of flickering candles on June 16th at Le Meridien. This tribute concert will feature a skilled pianist performing beloved Coldplay hits, creating a unique and unforgettable musical experience.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Candlelight Concerts in Delhi.

Tickets are available now!

