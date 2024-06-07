RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jun 2024 15:03

For Pangaea, "Changing Channels" at antiSOCIAL is just another track in his DJ set!

MUMBAI: Hey, I heard you love to dance - why not groove with one of the best electric dance DJs around? Can you believe it’s been 16 years since Pangaea’s first release? If you missed his electrifying debut back then, no worries - antiSOCIAL is giving you a second chance. Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers again. You wouldn’t want to miss out, would you?

No need to find a time machine to catch Pangaea AKA Kevin McAuley in the UK when we are bringing him straight to you in Mumbai on 14th June 2024? That's right, we've got your back, because we care about giving you the ultimate experience right here, right now!

So please strap on your dancing shoes- make sure they fit perfectly and get ready to shimmy! It's gonna be a night filled with endless music with Pangaea, delish food, and flowing drinks. And of course, where else would you find this kind of electrifying vibe? Only at antiSOCIAL, baby!

Don't be the one left out! You deserve a night of laughs and good times with your crew. So, grab your pals and get your tickets NOW!

Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai
Day & Time: Friday, 14th June 2024 | 8PM
RSVP now : https://insider.in/antisocial-presents-pangaea-2sensitive-mumbai-jun14-2...

Tags
Singer Songs Pangaea
