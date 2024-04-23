RadioandMusic
News |  23 Apr 2024 17:04

PVRIS Drops Vibrant, melodic new track "Oil & Water"

MUMBAI: PVRIS releases “Oil & Water” – an ode to the relationships that test the waters of our deepest desires and the lengths we’ll go to see love succeed. The electric track was penned by Lyndsey Gunnulfsen while on the road with Poppy in 2023, and is one she’s been brimming with excitement to share with fans. Listen to the single here: ffm.to/oilandwater

The song arrives just on the heels of her powerhouse collab “Burn The Witch” with Tommy Genesis and Alice Longyu-Gao. 2024 is off to a speedy start for Gunnulfsen who is currently gearing up for a UK/EU & North America headline tour with Pale Waves, Scene Queen, Bruses, and Sophie Powers, before rocking a slew of U.S. dates with The Smashing Pumpkins.

Lyndsey Gunnulfsen of PVRIS shares of the new track: “The song is about the push and pull of mismatched love and the lengths you’d go to make it work. I wrote this while we were on tour with Poppy in the U.S. I rented a house (which may have been haunted) in Kansas City on two of our off-days and wrote/recorded the music, verse and pre-chorus there… Finished the chorus and rest of the song in LA with Kanner.”

PVRIS Vibrant Oil & Water
PVRIS
 | 25 Jun 2024

PVRIS drops collab track with 'Lights', announces EP 'Filth'

MUMBAI: Welcome to a new era of PVRIS. Lyndsey Gunnulfsen embarks on a sonic journey with the announcement of an all new EP: 'F.I.L.T.H.' starting with an all new single, “The Blob”, featuring fellow singer-songwriter LIGHTS.

read more
 | 18 Jun 2024

Hopeless Records celebrate 30th anniversary with epic cover series ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’

MUMBAI: Hopeless Records is celebrating 30 years of independent music in a big way. Today, the California-based label announces one of their most special projects to date: a massive cover series where members of their current roster put their own spin on the label’s most iconic hits to date.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2024

Stand Atlantic team up with PVRIS & Bruses for new single and video "GIRL$"

MUMBAI: Stand Atlantic are a force to be reckoned with as they announce their fourth studio album and a sparkling collab track with fellow alt pop stars LYNN GUNN of PVRIS and Mexican alt rocker BRUSES.

read more

BIG FM joins Indian soldiers to honour 25th kargil vijay diwar exclusively with 'Mera Dil Kargil' initiative

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more

QYOU Media India’s Flagship Channel Q TV brings all-new BakLOL for Indian viewers

MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

1
Singer Pranav Singhal's new romantic track 'Baarishein Faiz Thi,' featuring Alina Rai is out now!

MUMBAI: Pranav Singhal, who became a playback singer at the age of 19, is best known for his songs "Teri Hi Duniya" and "Daaru De Paani Kum"...read more

2
8th Edition of Nayii Udaan, curated and mentored by Padma Shri Kailash Kher, illuminates India's folk musical talent

MUMBAI: In a symphony of melodious brilliance and cultural celebration, the 8th edition of Nayii Udaan, curated and mentored by the illustrious Padma...read more

3
Daler Mehndi unveils 'Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan': A Balochi Bhangra Dhamal , based in Raag Bhairavi, in collaboration with Qawwali singers Ustad Sher Ali, Ustad Mehr Ali and Ejaz Sher Ali

MUMBAI: The legendary pop icon, Daler Mehndi, renowned for his powerful voice and electrifying stage presence, is set to release his latest single, "...read more

4
Paytm Insider and Bhasha Centre present three intriguing plays under their co-producing theatre initiative, 'Manch', ready to captivate Pune this August

MUMBAI: This August, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Indian theatre as Paytm Insider and Bhasha Centre present three intriguing plays...read more

5
Qaseem Haider Qaseem and Xishmiya Brown release 'Soniye' with Panorama Music: A captivating musical journey

MUMBAI: The music industry has been graced with a new sensational track, "Soniye," featuring the talented artists Xishmiya Brown and Qaseem Haider...read more

