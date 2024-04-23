PVRIS Drops Vibrant, melodic new track "Oil & Water"

MUMBAI: PVRIS releases “Oil & Water” – an ode to the relationships that test the waters of our deepest desires and the lengths we’ll go to see love succeed. The electric track was penned by Lyndsey Gunnulfsen while on the road with Poppy in 2023, and is one she’s been brimming with excitement to share with fans. Listen to the single here: ffm.to/oilandwater

The song arrives just on the heels of her powerhouse collab “Burn The Witch” with Tommy Genesis and Alice Longyu-Gao. 2024 is off to a speedy start for Gunnulfsen who is currently gearing up for a UK/EU & North America headline tour with Pale Waves, Scene Queen, Bruses, and Sophie Powers, before rocking a slew of U.S. dates with The Smashing Pumpkins.

Lyndsey Gunnulfsen of PVRIS shares of the new track: “The song is about the push and pull of mismatched love and the lengths you’d go to make it work. I wrote this while we were on tour with Poppy in the U.S. I rented a house (which may have been haunted) in Kansas City on two of our off-days and wrote/recorded the music, verse and pre-chorus there… Finished the chorus and rest of the song in LA with Kanner.”