News |  25 Jun 2024 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

PVRIS drops collab track with 'Lights', announces EP 'Filth'

PVRIS
PVRIS

MUMBAI: Welcome to a new era of PVRIS. Lyndsey Gunnulfsen embarks on a sonic journey with the announcement of an all new EP: 'F.I.L.T.H.' starting with an all new single, “The Blob”, featuring fellow singer-songwriter LIGHTS. The new mixtape features and was crafted by all female, non-binary, and queer personnel, including engineers, producers, and featured artists. Notable features include LIGHTS, Tommy Genesis, and Alice Longyu-Gao, among others. Fans can listen to "The Blob" here ffm.to/theblob and pre-save 'F.I.L.T.H.' here: ffm.to/pvrisfilth

Lyndsey Gunnulfsen shares of the upcoming EP: “At its core, I just wanted to make a fun project full of some bad bitches in music that I love and create a space where we can express whatever we want and get to experiment sonically. I didn’t want to be overly precious about it, I just want to have fun and free flow!” But this has a deeper intention. Speaking on a decade in the industry, she shares, “It should be noted that while there are already so many iconic and incredible female producers, writers, engineers etc. out there (I’m no trailblazer here), there is nowhere near the amount that there should be. This isn’t even something to debate, go look at the statistics.”

“I think I've truly been in hundreds of writing/producing sessions at this point in my career and I can recall less than 20 of those that were with female writers and around 10 that were with female producers. From labels and publishers to management, there is so little advocacy to get artists into rooms with women in general. It’s even rarer to see the same advocacy towards connecting and putting only women in a room together, especially without it being made into a commodity, “special event” or task to check off. These collaborations should be happening organically regardless of who is watching.”

"I don’t really understand what everyone is so scared of? That we’ll all have too much fun together? It’s all I’ve experienced in this chapter (of working almost exclusively with women); just pure fun. I feel like a kid again and this is the least stressed I’ve felt making music and I really hope I can be a small part in helping to facilitate those same feelings outward for the other artists I’m bringing onto this project and working with in general. I don’t want this to be the only “volume” of this project, there’s too many bad bitches in all music making roles out there to cover in just one release like this. This is something I’d love to continue and grow in.”

PVRIS is currently on the road headlining dates across America with support from Pale Waves and Bruses. Later this year, PVRIS is slated to play select dates with The Smashing Pumpkins.

Stream "The Blob" here

Pre-save 'F.I.L.T.H.' here
 

