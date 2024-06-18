Hopeless Records celebrate 30th anniversary with epic cover series ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’

MUMBAI: Hopeless Records is celebrating 30 years of independent music in a big way. Today, the California-based label announces one of their most special projects to date: a massive cover series where members of their current roster put their own spin on the label’s most iconic hits to date.

The series sees modern-day Hopeless Records artists like The Wonder Years, Bayside, PVRIS, Stand Atlantic, and more cover hits from the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Thrice, Yellowcard, All Time Low, The Used, Neck Deep, and more.

'HOPELESSLY DEVOTED TO YOU: 30th Anniversary' Tracklisting (More tracks TBA)

1. The Wonder Years “Deadbolt” (Thrice)

2. Point North “Unholy Confessions” (Avenged Sevenfold)

3. NOAHFINNCE “I Miss Having Sex But At Least I Don’t Wanna Die Anymore” (Waterparks)

4. Pinkshift “Knead” (Illuminati Hotties)

5. Bayside “Aside” (The Weakerthans)

6. LOLO “Vicious Love” (New Found Glory)

7. Sincere Engineer “I Hate Myself” (88 Fingers Louie)

8. TX2 “Cry” (The Used)

9. Sweet Pill “There, There” (The Wonder Years)

10. Scene Queen “Best Thing (That Never Happened)” (We Are The In Crowd)

11. Hey Violet x Jayden Seeley “Hang You Up” (Yellowcard)

12. Illuminati Hotties “December” (Neck Deep)

13. Fame on Fire “Dear Maria, Count Me In” (All Time Low)

14. PVRIS x Stand Atlantic “Good Mood” (DE'WAYNE)