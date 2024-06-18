Hopeless Records celebrate 30th anniversary with epic cover series ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’

MUMBAI: Hopeless Records is celebrating 30 years of independent music in a big way. Today, the California-based label announces one of their most special projects to date: a massive cover series where members of their current roster put their own spin on the label’s most iconic hits to date.
The series sees modern-day Hopeless Records artists like The Wonder Years, Bayside, PVRIS, Stand Atlantic, and more cover hits from the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Thrice, Yellowcard, All Time Low, The Used, Neck Deep, and more.
'HOPELESSLY DEVOTED TO YOU: 30th Anniversary' Tracklisting (More tracks TBA)
1. The Wonder Years “Deadbolt” (Thrice)
2. Point North “Unholy Confessions” (Avenged Sevenfold)
3. NOAHFINNCE “I Miss Having Sex But At Least I Don’t Wanna Die Anymore” (Waterparks)
4. Pinkshift “Knead” (Illuminati Hotties)
5. Bayside “Aside” (The Weakerthans)
6. LOLO “Vicious Love” (New Found Glory)
7. Sincere Engineer “I Hate Myself” (88 Fingers Louie)
8. TX2 “Cry” (The Used)
9. Sweet Pill “There, There” (The Wonder Years)
10. Scene Queen “Best Thing (That Never Happened)” (We Are The In Crowd)
11. Hey Violet x Jayden Seeley “Hang You Up” (Yellowcard)
12. Illuminati Hotties “December” (Neck Deep)
13. Fame on Fire “Dear Maria, Count Me In” (All Time Low)
14. PVRIS x Stand Atlantic “Good Mood” (DE'WAYNE)
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more
MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more
MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more
Coming off their headlining performance at Rock The Rails in Fort McMurray, AB, and their set at Alternative Waves Festival in Medicine Hat, AB,...read more
MUMBAI: There’s a saying in Costa Rica that goes “The shortest distance between two points is as the crow flies; the longest distance is the shortcut...read more
MUMBAI: Hopeless Records is celebrating 30 years of independent music in a big way. Today, the California-based label announces one of their most...read more
MUMBAI: JEONGHAN and WONWOO of SEVENTEEN released their 1st single album THIS MAN along with the cinematic music video for their lead single “Last...read more
MUMBAI: Music sensation Nikhita Gandhi has been basking in the glory of her recent chartbusters titled Gore Gore Mukhde pe and title track from the...read more