Stand Atlantic team up with PVRIS & Bruses for new single and video "GIRL$"

MUMBAI: Stand Atlantic are a force to be reckoned with as they announce their fourth studio album and a sparkling collab track with fellow alt pop stars LYNN GUNN of PVRIS and Mexican alt rocker BRUSES.

The band is out for blood as they announce their new album ‘Was Here’, set for release on August 23, which showcases the band’s most masterful songwriting to date. With a murderous album cover and an equally as killer 15 song tracklist, Stand Atlantic is ready to bulldoze their way to the top.

"I feel like the message of the song speaks for itself, i wanted to show my appreciation for women and personally, my experience growing up knowing i was attracted to women but still feeling like i had to fit the mold of the male gaze, just based on the way i was influenced by a male dominated society. i hope other queer women and women in general resonate with this track, but also anyone in between. i wrote it for anyone who’s ever felt squashed by the strange and subtle pressures society can place on young people based off old as shit paradigms.

That being said, having Lynn (PVRIS) and Amalia (Bruses) on this track made it so much more meaningful to me personally. Both female, queer and talented artists that I respect so much," Stand Atlantic shares.

Stand Atlantic doesn't care about your expectations or your narrative. They don’t want to tell a story. In fact, they didn’t want this bio to exist. The band released their third studio album 'f.e.a.r.' (f*ck everything and run) via Hopeless Records. After racking up more than 80 million combined streams from singles like “hair out", “deathwish” (ft. nothing, nowhere), “pity party” (ft. Royal & the Serpent), and “switchblade”, they’ve continued their explosive success with the release of their full-length project. With the album, fans were treated to an all-new collab titled “dumb” featuring Tom The Mail Man. The band has seen endless praise from outlets like AltPress, Rock Sound, Kerrang! and more, and aren’t slowing their momentum anytime soon.