Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Crash His Daughter's Makeup Tutorial After Getting Married

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on TikTok Live after tying the knot? We're feeling this.
On May 15, shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif., the duo visited Alabama Barker—who was in the middle of a makeup tutorial.
"Wow, you guys are really dressed up!" Alabama said of the couple's wedding attire, which included Kourtney's white minidress and Travis' sleek suit.
Moments later, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, stepped out of frame but stayed in the room to watch Alabama. "I literally couldn't find makeup today," Kourtney told the 16-year-old. "And I was almost like, 'Should Alabama do my makeup?'"
Alabama, who seemingly didn't attend the courthouse wedding, told Kourtney, "I would've!"
While many members of the Kardashian-Jenner squad - including Kourtney's three kids with Scott Disick - also did not appear to be present for the intimate nuptials, Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell was there to be a witness for the couple.
The same insider also noted that the stars, who exchanged vows in a Las Vegas ceremony in April, have plans for a more formal wedding soon with close family and friends but "wanted to make it legal" first.
Not Kourtney and Travis entering Alabama’s live like as if they didn’t just get married LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/B1xAyIqfzp
— Judi (@ohitsjudi) May 16, 2022
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more
MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal veterans Mycelia have just revealed a new music video for their new single "The Beginning of a Long Hangover", as well as...read more
MUMBAI: Are these twin flames growing their family?read more
MUMBAI: You've seen them top the charts. Now, it's time to see which artists will secure the no. 1 spot in their categories at the 2022 Billboard...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Baba Hansraj Raghuwanshi is ready to delight his audience with another spiritually packed single- Hazaaron Hain Roop on...read more
MUMBAI: Pruthvi has been putting out new music in association with Fleek Music Company, and her debut EP is inspired by personal stories of...read more