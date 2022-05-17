For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 May 2022 13:53 |  By RnMTeam

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Crash His Daughter's Makeup Tutorial After Getting Married

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on TikTok Live after tying the knot? We're feeling this.

On May 15, shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif., the duo visited Alabama Barker—who was in the middle of a makeup tutorial.

"Wow, you guys are really dressed up!" Alabama said of the couple's wedding attire, which included Kourtney's white minidress and Travis' sleek suit.
Moments later, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, stepped out of frame but stayed in the room to watch Alabama. "I literally couldn't find makeup today," Kourtney told the 16-year-old. "And I was almost like, 'Should Alabama do my makeup?'"

Alabama, who seemingly didn't attend the courthouse wedding, told Kourtney, "I would've!"

While many members of the Kardashian-Jenner squad - including Kourtney's three kids with Scott Disick - also did not appear to be present for the intimate nuptials, Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell was there to be a witness for the couple.

The same insider also noted that the stars, who exchanged vows in a Las Vegas ceremony in April, have plans for a more formal wedding soon with close family and friends but "wanted to make it legal" first.

