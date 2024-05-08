RadioandMusic
News |  08 May 2024 12:10 |  By RnMTeam

Slow and steady wins the race: Andy Kim hits half a century of rocking us gently

MUMBAI: Want to feel old yet forever young? Friday, May 10, marks the 50th anniversary of Andy Kim’s “Rock Me Gently.” Yes, that “Rock Me Gently”: “Rock me gently/ Rock me slowly/ Take it easy/ Don’t you know/ That I have never been loved like this before.” The one with the amiably loping beat that turns driving on its high-octane chorus, and the keyboard squiggles that start out as winking counterpoint to the vocals and then explode into full-on solo frenzy.

The record was a massive hit in 1974, going all the way to Number 1 in the U.S. and Number 2 in the U.K. as part of its staggering four-month run on the charts. Even if you weren’t alive back then to experience the song’s inexorable pop pull, you’ve probably heard it since, on shows like Ray Donovan and Sex Education or commercials for the Jeep Liberty. And that’s not even mentioning the 1989 cover by country artist Michelle Wright, nor the sample of “Rock Me Gently” that showed up in Mint Royale’s “Take It Easy” 10 years later.

Given its enduring appeal, one can easily forget that, at the time of “Rock Me Gently’s” original release, Kim was already considered washed up in the music business. He was no longer the kid who had driven from his native Montreal to New York on a wing and a prayer to find work at the famous Brill building. The success that had followed included co-writing and singing on the Number 1 song of 1969, “Sugar Sugar” by The Archies, and shifting more than 1.5 million copies of his own take on the Phil Spector/Ronettes classic “Baby I Love You” the very same year. But by 1974, nobody wanted to know. Kim had to release “Rock Me Gently” on his own label, after turndowns from absolutely every producer and established record company he approached. In fact, it was a tough go at radio at first, but the writer who became his own producer of the song never believed in the word ‘no’ to mean anything but another opportunity to create his own destiny.

