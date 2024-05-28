RadioandMusic
Paytm Insider strengthens its leadership team by elevating Varun Khare to COO
MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment experiences platforms, announces the elevation of Varun Khare to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Varun will lead the company's operational strategies, driving growth and innovation across all facets of the business.

Having been with the organisation for four years, Varun as the business head showcased exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of the customers and partners. Under his management, Paytm Insider witnessed over 100% growth in GMV each year over the last 2 years whilst quadrupling the revenue in the last 2 years. With a clear understanding of the brand's vision and the need to build the event’s infrastructure in India, Varun was instrumental in making significant inroads into Tier 2 and 3 markets by collaborating with artists, organisers, and promoters to enhance live event experiences.

Before joining Paytm Insider, Varun worked with Fountainhead MKTG and eventually Oranjuice Entertainment. With a robust background spanning 17 years in the live events and entertainment industry, he specialises in meticulously crafting and executing intellectual properties (IPs).

Talking about his new position, Varun Khare, Chief Operating Officer at Paytm Insider, said, “When I moved to Paytm Insider, the intention was to scale up and work with a brand whose value system and culture resonated with mine. Working with a team of ~150 exceptionally talented individuals and earning their respect has been one of the most gratifying and significant achievements of my career. We have successfully expanded to over 170 cities having reached a diverse customer base across genres making my journey both challenging and rewarding.”

He further added, “I am grateful to all the passionate people who have been a part of my journey. I am looking forward to this new phase. We’ve only just gotten started and have put ourselves in a great position to make live entertainment the preferred choice of entertainment across the country.”

Talking about Varun’s promotion Shreyas Srinivasan, Founder & CEO of Paytm Insider, expressed, “Paytm Insider was founded with the vision of making events a preferred choice for entertainment in India. Over the last 5 years we have built a full fledged platform which supports organisers with a range of services which spans Ticketing, Sponsorship, Artist Booking, Marketing and more. Varun has been instrumental in this build out, his vast experience across all aspects of organising an event has allowed us to build a platform which will champion events and organisers across this country. I am super confident that this team has the right mix to make Insider the dominant events platform in India.”

Industry peers share their views on Varun Khare’s elevation to COO.

