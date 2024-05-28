RadioandMusic
News |  28 May 2024 16:08 |  By RnMTeam

Experience the spirit of Jamnapaar with Ikka's new anthem ‘Mera Ghar Jamnapaar’ on Amazon miniTV

MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released the latest musical gem from its hit series, Jamnapaar. The evocative track, titled ‘Mera Ghar Jamnapaar,’ is sung by renowned rapper Ikka Singh, who adds a musical dimension to the heartfelt narrative of the series. Ikka, celebrated for his chart-topping hits such as ‘Dilbar,’ ‘Urvashi,’ ‘Paani Wala Dance,’ and ‘Chamma Chamma,’ bring his unique style and emotional depth to Mera Ghar Jamnapaar. The song paints a vivid picture of life in East Delhi, authentically capturing the essence of the middle class, characterized by small houses and big dreams.

Mera Ghar Jamnapaar delves into the daily struggles and aspirations of those living in Jamnapaar. The lyrics, ‘Iccha ke aage hai gum bade, majboori ko leke hum sang khade…’ reflect the spirit of the middle class, their aspirations, as well as hardships. Jamnapaar has been garnering widespread acclaim for its authentic depiction of Delhi's diverse lifestyles. Following the journey of Shantanu Bansal as he navigates the complexities of identity and ambition, the series has resonated with the audience on a deeper level. With a stellar cast, including Ritvik Sahore, Shrishti Rindhani, Varun Badola, Ankita Saigal, and Raghu Ram, Jamnapaar continues to revel in praise for its powerful narrative and relatable characters.

Ikka Singh, the voice behind the song, shared, “The song resonates with the reality of many who strive to balance their dreams with their responsibilities. It’s a tribute to the spirit of Jamnapaar and the people who call it home. As someone who has also chased dreams while holding onto my roots, I found a profound connection to the song's message. It's an anthem for those who yearn to break free from the shadows of narrow streets, chasing their dreams while remaining true to their roots.”

Jamnapaar is now streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store.

