Goafest 2024 welcomes 50 plus partners for the 17th edition

MUMBAI: South Asia’s premier advertising and marketing festival, Goafest 2024 now unveils supporting partners for its 17th edition. Scheduled to take place from May 29th to 31st, 2024 at The Westin Mumbai, Powai Lake, Goafest continues to drive interest for curated integrations and engagement from an array of brands. Supporting Goafest 2024 as the ‘Co-presenting’ partner is Snapchat along with WhatsApp as the ‘Technology Partner’, and Hindustan Times as the ‘Digital Partner’.

Given the festival’s popularity and scale, 50 brands and platforms have partnered with Goafest 2024 for various integrations. From welcoming brands including Tata Motors, Mondelez, ITC Foods, Britannia, Guinness World Records, NoBroker, and MakeMyTrip, to platforms like ShareChat, Sony Liv, Flipkart Ads, Amazon Ads, Spotify, MiQ, The Trade Desk and Whisper Media, Goafest 2024 continues to cement its position as the most sought-after creative festival in South Asia.

Additionally, broadcasters, publishers and content studios including ABP News, Amar Ujala, Dainik Bhaskar, Dainik Jagran, Dangal TV, Disney Star, Eenadu, Femina, Flowers TV, Goldmines Telefilms, Malayala Manorama, Mathrubhumi, News18 Network, Radio City, Rajasthan Patrika, Sakal Media, Sakshi, Sri Adhikari Bros, Sun TV, The Hindu Group, TV9, Viacom18, Vijayavani and Zee Media have also partnered with Goafest 2024 in different calibres. PepsiCo, Kingfisher, Pernod Ricard continue their long-standing association with Goafest as Beverage Partners.

Speaking on these partnerships and engagements, Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and CEO of GroupM, South Asia said, “We are delighted to have Snapchat as our Co-presenting Partner, WhatsApp as our Technology Partner and Hindustan Times as our Digital Partner, for Goafest this year. As South Asia’s largest creative fest, Goafest’s incredible significance continues to attract brands and advertisers, presenting them with an opportunity to deepen their engagement with the industry at large. On behalf of the organizing team, we welcome and are very thankful to all our partners and look forward to forging successful long-term associations that celebrate creativity, foster knowledge and thrive with adaptability.”

Drawing over 2000 industry professionals each year, Goafest 2024 is co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC). Goafest has cemented its position as the definitive festival for the advertising and marketing industry over the last decade.

For more details on delegate registration, partnership opportunities, masterclasses, talent initiative ‘Advertising Rocks’ and more, visit goafest.com