Happy Father's Day! Music sensation Nikhita Gandhi's father joined her on stage at a recent concert and the pictures are pure gold

MUMBAI: Music sensation Nikhita Gandhi has been basking in the glory of her recent chartbusters titled Gore Gore Mukhde pe and title track from the movie Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to release in theatres on 21st June. The songs of the movie have been trending and have taken over everyone's playlist already.

The talented Pop Singer took over Kolkata last evening as she performed live and got a magical surprise from her father as he joined her on the stage. Celebrating Father's Day together on the stage was such a striking visual to witness and opening about the same the Indie pop star reveals,"Papa sang the cult song “Kolkata” by Anupam Roy with me on stage. He is a maxillofacial prosthodontist. He loves music and is a natural. He used to sing kishore kumar songs in his college days and all my love for music comes from him. He still sings for recreation and performs on occasions (Kolkata has many musical events) and his love for music is definitely a huge part of my journey as a musician."

The beautiful images from her concert along with her father is simply unmissable and has made our day.