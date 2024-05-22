RadioandMusic
MY FM announces exclusive partnership with Coke Studio Season 15
MUMBAI: MY FM, known for its commitment to bring the best in music and entertainment to the listeners, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with Coke Studio Season 15. Coke studio season 15 is captivating audiences with its 11 independent songs, each a testament to cultural diversity and musical innovation.

MY FM is proud to be the exclusive partner featuring all songs from this season. Listeners can anticipate an immersive experience as each track is accompanied by robust digital promotions offering insights and behind the scene anecdotes from the producers and artists themselves. MY FM invites its audience to tune in and to experience the latest tracks, ahead of any other radio station in India.

Excited about the collaboration, Rahul Namjoshi, CEO MY FM said, "We are happy to partner with Coke Studio Season 15, we aim to enrich the listening experience, providing a platform for diverse voices."

Xulfi, producer and mentor of Coke Studio Season 15, expressing his excitement on the collaboration said, "I am absolutely thrilled that Coke Studio Season 15 is now airing on MY FM radio stations across India. Witnessing the essence of our art and the diversity of our music being celebrated and exalted in such a manner fills me with immense joy and pride."

This partnership continues to provide our audience with an unparalleled musical experience, showcasing the rich tapestry of music and culture that define MY FM and Coke Studio. Stay tuned for more incredible performances and musical journeys.

