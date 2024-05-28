"I can't wait for everyone to hear and enjoy the music of Khalbali Records", says actor Skand Thakur

MUMBAI: Following his stellar performance in the acclaimed film Article 370 with Yami Gautam, actor Skand Thakur is set to enthrall audiences once again with his latest project, the eagerly anticipated show Khalbali Records. Directed by the esteemed national award winning filmmaker Devanshu Singh, Khalbali Records delves into the chaotic and dynamic world of the music industry, focusing on the journey of indie artists as they navigate their way through the challenges posed by big labels.

Skand shared, "Khalbali Records is about the khalbali between the indie artists and big labels. It's about new artists striving to make their mark in the music industry and how their journey can quickly swing from very good to very bad and vice versa. It explores the highs and lows of that experience."

Skand takes on the role of the protagonist and central character of the show. Skand said, "It revolves around my journey as a label entrepreneur around other labels and underground artists. That's all I can reveal for now about my role."

The series features music by the renowned composer Amit Trivedi, whose work has consistently resonated with music lovers. Skand shares his excitement about the collaboration, "I haven't heard all the songs he's created for the show, but the ones I have are absolute anthems. I can't wait for everyone to hear and enjoy them as much as we have. He has collaborated with some of the most talented singers today to produce these beautiful tracks, which will be released alongside the show. Amit Trivedi is a genius. Anyone who loves music knows his contributions to the industry—songs like Udta Punjab, Iktara, and London Thumakda are just a few examples. I am grateful to be associated with such a renowned name."

Produced by Colosceum Media Pvt Ltd, the series is directed by Devanshu Singh.