RadioandMusic
RNM
| 23 May 2024
radio
News
Red FM onboards Radio Ka Baap RJ Sidhu for evening show ‘Mumbai Local’
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Red FM | Nisha Narayan | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, proudly welcomed the new driving force behind ‘Mumbai Local’ - RJ Sidhu. Starting from the 23rd of May 2024, he will be engaging listeners every Monday to Saturday 5 PM to 9 PM on Red FM.

Besides being a remarkable Radio Jockey, RJ Sidhu possesses extensive experience in several other industries. A talented actor, he showcased his skills in the popular OTT web series ‘Hankaar’ and his cameo as RJ Rahul in the television show ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ garnered him immense love. Apart from this, he has been a renowned voice-over artist for leading audio platforms. With his knack for transforming the mundane into magic, he has made commutes enjoyable, turning them into a joyous adventure. And since ‘Mumbai ke entertainment ka sawaal hai, baccho par nahi chod sakte, Radio ka baap ab Red FM par.’

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “We are overjoyed to bring RJ Sidhu on board with us for the evening prime-time show Mumbai Local. RJs are the brand custodians who lead the show from the front and we put our heart and soul into seeking the ones who fit the brand like a glove. As an erstwhile actor and commentator, RJ Sidhu brings his own customized streak of Bajaate Raho on board, he is a delightful package of madness that is exploding on the Red FM airwaves. We hope for your continued love and support for our newest member RJ Sidhu as you have given us always.”

related stories
 |  22 May 2024

MY FM announces exclusive partnership with Coke Studio Season 15

MUMBAI: MY FM, known for its commitment to bring the best in music and entertainment to the listeners, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with Coke Studio Season 15.

 |  17 May 2024

The Mechanical Licensing Collective brings legal action for unpaid royalties against Spotify USA Inc.

MUMBAI: The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) announced today that it has filed a legal action against music streaming platform Spotify USA Inc. (Spotify) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

 |  13 May 2024

Anara Publishing Leading the Way in India's Music Scene

MUMBAI: Anara Publishing continues to make waves in the Indian music scene, building on their initial foray into the market back in 2017.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group