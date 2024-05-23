Red FM onboards Radio Ka Baap RJ Sidhu for evening show ‘Mumbai Local’

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, proudly welcomed the new driving force behind ‘Mumbai Local’ - RJ Sidhu. Starting from the 23rd of May 2024, he will be engaging listeners every Monday to Saturday 5 PM to 9 PM on Red FM.

Besides being a remarkable Radio Jockey, RJ Sidhu possesses extensive experience in several other industries. A talented actor, he showcased his skills in the popular OTT web series ‘Hankaar’ and his cameo as RJ Rahul in the television show ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ garnered him immense love. Apart from this, he has been a renowned voice-over artist for leading audio platforms. With his knack for transforming the mundane into magic, he has made commutes enjoyable, turning them into a joyous adventure. And since ‘Mumbai ke entertainment ka sawaal hai, baccho par nahi chod sakte, Radio ka baap ab Red FM par.’

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “We are overjoyed to bring RJ Sidhu on board with us for the evening prime-time show Mumbai Local. RJs are the brand custodians who lead the show from the front and we put our heart and soul into seeking the ones who fit the brand like a glove. As an erstwhile actor and commentator, RJ Sidhu brings his own customized streak of Bajaate Raho on board, he is a delightful package of madness that is exploding on the Red FM airwaves. We hope for your continued love and support for our newest member RJ Sidhu as you have given us always.”