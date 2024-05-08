Sweet! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik reveals American singer Lauv’s role in his 'Lauv Story' with fiancée Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: When two gifted music artists from diverse backgrounds come together, exciting conversations brew, spanning from music to life and more. The same was witnessed when singer-songwriter Armaan Malik was joined by American singer-songwriter Lauv on his global radio show ‘Only Just Begun’. Interestingly, their heartfelt conversation took listeners back to when Lauv visited India in January this year.
Both artists dazzled the stage at Lollapalooza India, where Armaan Malik performed his rendition of the popular song ‘i'm so tired...’ with Lauv, quickly going viral and leaving fans anticipating another collaboration. Calling the international singer his ‘happy pill’ on the show, Armaan Malik revealed how Lauv’s viral hit ‘I Like Me Better’ played a major role in making his ‘Lauv Story’ happen with his then-girlfriend, now fiancée Aashna Shroff.
Armaan Malik shared, “I heard ‘I Like Me Better’, and I got obsessed with it. And shortly after, I started getting romantically engaged with Aashna, who’s my fiancé right now. I made you meet her as well. Out of the blue, just a few months in, I sent her the song, and she was like, wait, ‘All these months he has been talking to me and then he says, ‘I Like Me Better’? She was so confused, then she heard it and got the signal that what I was trying to convey to her through that song.
So, I’ve to tell you that “I Like Me Better” is literally the reason that I am with my partner right now and we are engaged and we gonna soon be married as well. So you’ve been a part of our ‘Lauv Story’ in a way.” Lauv responded wholeheartedly to the same, saying, “I need a hug, this is so cute!” Armaan Malik expressed his excitement for the episode on social media, sharing, “The secret's out! I'm thrilled to announce that this week's episode features my absolute fav artist, @lauvsongs Here’s a glimpse of the special episode:
Listen to the complete Episode 5 titled ‘Lauv Stories’ on ‘Only Just Begun Radio’ now streaming on Apple Music.
