HUSH drops new single 'Choke' more music due out soon

MUMBAI: Buzzing genre disruptor HU$H ignites a new single entitled 'Choke' out now via Strange Music.

Listen to “CHOKE” CHOKE (ingrv.es).

The track illuminates his uncanny ability to mold and merge styles seamlessly. The bass thumps through warbling electronics until guitar buzzes beneath an infectious, robotic chant. He squeezes catharsis out of the vibrant and vengeful refrain, “Until you choke.”

About “CHOKE,” HU$H remarks, “The song is just a lot of frustration from a lot of different places.”

It lands in the wake of his first song release of 2024 “Calling On Angels.”

Bringing his vision to life on stage, he will appear at Symmetry Music & Arts Festival in Libertyville, IA on September 13-14 alongside the likes of Of The Trees and Ravenscoon, among others. Get tickets HERE.

In 2023 HU$H teamed up with Kim Dracula and Tech N9ne on the venomously catchy single “W H A T (We’re Hungry And Thirsty)”. The track reeled in over two million Spotify streams and garnered acclaim from the likes of Revolver, Kerrang!, and more.

Meanwhile, he also unveiled his Strange Music debut LP, SKUNKWORKS. In addition to posting up over one million total streams, it incited critical applause. Dancing About Architecture raved, “Hu$h deftly weaves between the two sonic realms, matching hard rock swagger with electro cool, beat with bombast, melody with muscle, and underground dance sonics with metal salvos.” Folk N Rock attested, "His ability to seamlessly fuse the aggression of metal, the rawness of punk, the lyricism of rap, and the electronic experimentation creates a sonic tapestry that defies conventions and captivates the senses…. unfolds like a sonic adventure, taking you on a rollercoaster ride through various musical landscapes."

HU$H is currently writing and recording with more song releases leading to a new album later this year.