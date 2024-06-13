Music On brings Loco Dice and East End Dubs to Pacha Ibiza for house music heaven

MUMBAI: House fans rejoice, as two of the genre’s finest talents, Loco Dice and East End Dubs are making their way to Pacha Ibiza this week. With each having carved their own path to sonic success, Marco Carola’s Music On party continues to exhilarate with the very best that the industry has to offer.

Hot off of his coveted BBC Radio One Essential Mix, East End Dubs now steps away from the summer festival circuit to grace Pacha Ibiza with his signature brand of funky, bassy house music. Hailing from Germany, Loco Dice is a true veteran of the scene, making waves since the beach-ready single Menina Brasileira nearly 20 years ago. Loco Dice’s global impact is still growing today, as he recently joined East End Dubs and Marco Carola at Amsterdam’s Music On Festival, treating fans to a tour de force performance. Now set to each take to the decks at Pacha Ibiza this week, the three house music tastemakers are poised to deliver one of the first unforgettable nights of the summer season.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.