Shruti Haasan's SM posts raise speculation regarding her new music project

MUMBAI: Actress-Singer Shruti Haasan piqued the interest of her fans recently by posting a story of her enjoying some foot tapping beats followed by another few stories which said ‘Shruti Rehearsal’ and one where her band is seen jamming. The posts, expectedly led to a flurry of messages and posts speculating on her next musical venture.

Shruti was last seen in a single Inimel opposite Lokesh Kanagaraj for which she penned the lyrics. Prior to that the actress’ singles ‘Monster machine’, ‘She is a Hero’ and ‘Edge’ have all garnered positive reviews and she has been able to strike the perfect balance between her film and music career.

These new stories have only heightened the anticipation among her fans who can’t wait to see what Shruti has in store for them next in terms of music. On the film front, Shruti, who was last seen in Salaar, has Dacoit and The Eye in the pipeline.