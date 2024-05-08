Welcome to a New Morning Ritual: `Namaste Karnataka’ on News18 Kannada

MUMBAI: News18 Kannada is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest morning bulletin, 'Namaste Karnataka,' set to begin on May 8th, 2024. Airing at 6:00 AM, 'Namaste Karnataka' is meticulously crafted to accompany viewers through their morning routines, providing a comprehensive yet concise overview of the day’s most crucial information. Whether enjoying a cup of coffee or tea, audiences can rely on “Namaste Karnataka” to deliver the latest headlines, insightful analyses, and actionable insights to kickstart their day on the right note.

'Namaste Karnataka' is more than just a news bulletin; it’s a daily experience designed to elevate viewers’ mornings. With a focus on keeping audiences informed, engaged, and energized, the show promises to enrich viewers’ lives with valuable information that empowers them to make better decisions. The show's approach prioritizes stories that directly impact viewers’ daily lives, delivering clear calls to action and limiting discussions to one expert per segment. This ensures that viewers receive the most valuable insights without unnecessary clutter, making every minute of the show count.

The show’s dynamic format ensures a captivating viewing experience, covering a diverse array of topics ranging from morning headlines to business, technology, health, real estate, and beyond. Each segment is meticulously curated to resonate with the daily lives of viewers, offering insights that are both relevant and actionable.

Join this exciting journey of informed living and tune in to News18 Kannada starting May 8th, 2024, at 6:00 AM, and let “Namaste Karnataka” become your trusted companion for a better morning and a brighter day ahead!