Rising Country Singer-Songwriter Corey Kent Signs with WME for Global Representation

MUMBAI: Country music singer-songwriter, Corey Kent, has just signed a deal with WME for global representation. Kent will work with the powerhouse team of Nate Towne and Hayley Riddle in an exciting new partnership to propel his career to the next level alongside his management team at Triple 8 Management.

"I'm excited about our partnership with Nate Towne and the team at WME!" says Kent. "I was looking for a team that was passionate about our music, understood our vision, had the capacity to take us on and could match how hard we were already working. That's exactly what we found in Nate at WME".

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Corey’s team and to welcome such a talented singer/songwriter to our roster," says Nate Towne. "Corey’s had tremendous success out on the road and we look forward to building on that.”

Recently, Kent released his explosive new single, "Wild as Her," produced by Chris Farren and published through Combustion Music. The free-spirited, high-energy track quickly grabbed fans and garnered over 17 million streams since its release on March 4th (82% of which were organic, non-playlisted streams) and is steadily climbing the streaming charts and continues playlisting - last week the track landed on the coveted Sirius XM's "The Highway" and on Spotify's "Hot Country" Playlist, arguably the world's most popular Country music playlist. The track also hit the #1 spot on Apple Music's Country Chart and landed on Spotify’s U.S. Viral Top 50 Chart (all-genre) at #7 and GLOBAL Viral Top 50 Chart at #36 as the only Country act featured.