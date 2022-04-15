For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Apr 2022 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Rising Country Singer-Songwriter Corey Kent Signs with WME for Global Representation

MUMBAI: Country music singer-songwriter, Corey Kent, has just signed a deal with WME for global representation. Kent will work with the powerhouse team of Nate Towne and Hayley Riddle in an exciting new partnership to propel his career to the next level alongside his management team at Triple 8 Management.

"I'm excited about our partnership with Nate Towne and the team at WME!" says Kent. "I was looking for a team that was passionate about our music, understood our vision, had the capacity to take us on and could match how hard we were already working. That's exactly what we found in Nate at WME".

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Corey’s team and to welcome such a talented singer/songwriter to our roster," says Nate Towne. "Corey’s had tremendous success out on the road and we look forward to building on that.”

Recently, Kent released his explosive new single, "Wild as Her," produced by Chris Farren and published through Combustion Music. The free-spirited, high-energy track quickly grabbed fans and garnered over 17 million streams since its release on March 4th (82% of which were organic, non-playlisted streams) and is steadily climbing the streaming charts and continues playlisting - last week the track landed on the coveted Sirius XM's "The Highway" and on Spotify's "Hot Country" Playlist, arguably the world's most popular Country music playlist. The track also hit the #1 spot on Apple Music's Country Chart and landed on Spotify’s U.S. Viral Top 50 Chart (all-genre) at #7 and GLOBAL Viral Top 50 Chart at #36 as the only Country act featured.

Tags
Singer songwriter Corey Kent WME Global Representation
Related news
News | 14 Apr 2022

Yung Raja shakes RCB Bar & Café with his performance at event 560001

MUMBAI: Viral singer Yung Raja performs at event 560001 at RCB Bar & Café, Bangalore.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2022

VARSHAVINN and Thara Dhishay release female energy and power song "AAJA"

MUMBAI: Singer VARSHAVINN and Thara Dhishay drops bilingual energetic pop-song in English and Hindi “AAJA” under Hungama Artist Aloud. The track follows the theme of female energy and power.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2022

Hemant Punjabi released African and Indian music 'Mon BB'

MUMBAI: Hemant Punjabi released a unique song collaborating between African and Indian Music “Mon BB”Speaking about his latest song, “’Mon BB’ happened naturally. The support from parents and well-wishers made it all possible.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2022

Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni to build India's first virtual production stage

MUMBAI: With demand for new content at an all-time high, creators everywhere are looking to leverage cutting edge technology to bring their stories to life. Virtual production lets them do exactly this — enabling storytelling beyond the constraints of location, space and budget.

read more
News | 05 Apr 2022

Grammys 2022: Meet Indian winners Falguni Shah and Ricky Kej

MUMBAI: On Monday, the announcement was made for legendary drummer Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej to receive the Grammy for Divine Tides (Lahiri Music) for the Best New Age Album, life for the Bengaluru musician seemed to have come full circle.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more

News
New Apple Original workplace comedy “Loot,” starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more

News
Gismart DJ it! app teams up with TIDAL bringing 80M new tracks

MUMBAI: Gismart, a global leading developer and publisher of entertainment-focused apps and mobilread more

top# 5 articles

1
Eva Shaw links with Dillanponders for new G-House single 'Juice'

MUMBAI: Continuing her debut album rollout, Eva Shaw continues to break boundaries with each subsequent lead single. Serving as a follow-up to the...read more

2
Grammy award winner Falguni Shah aka Falu meets former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi

MUMBAI: Indian-American singer-songwriter Falguni Shah aka Falu, her stage name, who recently won the coveted Grammy Award for her album ‘A Colorful...read more

3
Karcher showcases innovative cleaning products at 9thedition of IME

MUMBAI: Germany-headquartered innovator of cleaning solutions, Karcher, showcased innovative and robust solutions for the mining industry at the 9th...read more

4
The Crave Festival announces a new stage in collaboration with Berlin-based music platform HÖR

MUMBAI: The Hague, April 14th 2022 – After announcing their impressive line-up filled with international A-listers last February, The Crave Festival...read more

5
Parker McCollum Takes Home CMT Music Award for "Breakout Video of the Year" For Hit Single "To Be Loved By You"

MUMBAI: One of Country music's brightest new stars, Parker McCollum, took home the trophy for "Breakout Video of the Year" for his hit single, "To...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games