An evening of poetry, music, and emotion: Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee's 'JOURNEYS' takes centre stage at India International Centre

MUMBAI: India International Centre hosted an evening of spoken words and live music by acclaimed interdisciplinary artist and actor Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee and musician Shibasish Banerjee.
The production titled JOURNEYS, after an extremely successful opening in Kolkata, captures a slice of life that spans Sujoy's interpersonal dialogue with verses, prose, letters, and of course music. The readings of artistic texts included works of Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Amrita Pritam, Jenai Dalal, Suheir Hammad, Amir Aziz, William Shakespeare, and many other regional poets. Sujoy's ease and finesse with words and even music were appreciated by the full house audience.
His reading of Othello was power-packed, to say the least in the way he wove the voices of the Moore and the heroine. Shibasish sang heart songs like Hallelujah, Imagine, and many others. The famous MAIN TENU FIR MILANGI by Amrita Pritam found a confluence in Sahir Ludhianvi's immortal lyrics of Kabhie mere dil mein sung by Sujoy on stage. The final act of the evening was a self-composed letter called RAJKUMARER CHITHI (by Sujoy), a treatise on unrequited love between two men. This left many audience members teary-eyed. "JOURNEYS is an assemblage of memories and muse that I lived through for two decades in arts. I hope everyone finds a voice in mine", signed off Sujoy.
MUMBAI: Anara Publishing continues to make waves in the Indian music scene, building on their iniread more
MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more
MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more
MUMBAI: India International Centre hosted an evening of spoken words and live music by acclaimed interdisciplinary artist and actor Sujoy Prasad...read more
MUMBAI: The indie music scene is about to witness an electrifying collaboration as the versatile Veena Bhatia joins forces with the renowned lyricist...read more
MUMBAI: Following the release of their latest song "Just Getting Started," Sons of Silver recently engaged in an intimate conversation with music...read more
MUMBAI: London-based four-piece PREP have released a new single "Call It" via Bright Antenna Records, featuring Eddie Chacon! Alongside the single...read more
MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated releases of the month, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is a partnership of love and dreams starring Rajkummar Rao alongside...read more