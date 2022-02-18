Aniket Chindak's new song 'Jalayee Dheeme' blooms the music chart

MUMBAI: Singer Aniket Chindak can’t stop talking about his new song ‘Jalayee Dheeme’, which was released on February 17. The budding singer calls it ‘one of his most favourite tracks and a project close to his heart’.

Talking about how he was approached for it, Aniket said, “Composer of our song, VDJ Talon and me had previously worked on two songs that are yet to be released. We kept everything on hold when Talon came to me with ‘Jalayee Dheeme’. He was super-excited about the track and confident that I would be the best person to sing it. And when I read the lyrics, I could not control my emotions. It was beautiful.”

Lyrics of ‘Jalayee Dheeme’ were penned by Rishi Kalra, who straightaway took it to VDJ Talon and the journey of this song began thereon.

Aniket says, apart from creating a melodious track, we have also worked really hard on the music video. It stars Anuj Saini and Nibeditaa Paal.

“The song was shot in Goa and director Sumit Baruah deserves all the credit for that. He was passionate about the project since day one and did everything to make it a masterpiece. It won’t be wrong to say that he put his heart and soul into the project.” The song is presented by White hill music.

The talented artiste previously did a song titled Akela, which turned out to be a great success. It’s trending on all music platforms and receiving immense love from people across the world. Aniket is currently working on a melody, which he says will connect with the audience on a different level.