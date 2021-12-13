Singer Mohit Chauhan appointed as Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia in India

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohit Chauhan is appointed as 'Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia' and what a proud moment for him and our country. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia in India Mr Dambajav Gandbold met Mohit Chauhan in New Delhi where the singer was appointed the designation by handing over the certificate.

Indian cinema, the culture of art and music has been entertaining and inspiring many across the globe. Getting such recognition shows efforts and sincere commitments towards art and who can set a better example than Mr Mohit Chauhan.

The popular creator shares, "I'm privileged to take this responsibility. This is a new beginning of my chapter and I'm looking forward to taking it as passionately as I took my art and music for years. I'm fortunate to receive so much of love from across the globe and especially Mongolia."

Mohit Chauhan is also an activist and relentlessly works with his NGO, Nivesh, where they help people in saving their lives by providing medical assistance. Not only this, but he also has equal love for animals and runs an initiative called 'Animals Are People Too'.