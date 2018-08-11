RadioandMusic
News |  11 Aug 2018 21:02 |  By RnMTeam

Weekend Wrapup: Striking headlines from world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, its time to surf through the top news from the world of music and radio. Check out the weekend wrapup to glance at the last week in brief.

Gurdas Maan’s son, Aastha Gill croon for Badshah’s O.N.E:

Badshah’s much-anticipated debut album, O.N.E. has a fascinating line-up of singers, from Aastha Gill, Sunidhi Chauhan and others. It is also learnt that renowned Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan’s son has also shot for the rapper-turned singer’s album.

Also Read: Gurdas Maan's son shoots video for Badshah's song

Also Read: Aastha Gill to feature in Badshah's O.N.E

Also Read: Badshah's O.N.E and 'LockDown' to release on 17 August

A R Rahman to collaborate with Will Smith?

Maestro A R Rahman, who will start his North America tour from 18 August, recently met international rapper, Will Smith. While the caption suggested many possibilities, the strongest one suggested that Smith could be a part of the December session at K M Music Conservatory - A R Rahman’s Music College.

Also Read: A R Rahman meets Will Smith; Is a collaboration in the offing?

Sonu Nigam’s 15 city tour!

Singer Sonu Nigam and ITW Playworx Music, the Music Talent Management arm of ITW Playworx, announced a multi-city tour Sonu Nigam Live on Monday.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam to do 15 city tour for 'Sonu Nigam Live'

Love Guru KJo is back!

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is making a comeback to solve everyone’s relationship issues with Calling Karan Season 2 on Ishq 104.8 FM,

Also Read: Karan Johar returns to radio with 'Calling Karan Season 2'

Clinton Cerejo’s first-of-its-kind composition

Music composer and singer, Clinton Cerejo has composed India’s first Wild anthem for Wildlife Trust of India. The initiative has brought various singers together for a noble cause.

Also Read: Clinton Cerejo composes India's first 'Wild' anthem for Gaj Festival

Bhushan Kumar’s Twitter innings!

T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar, who has always promoted talented artists, both from the music and Bollywood industry, has made a grand entry on Twitter.

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar joins Twitter

Shaan’s Adhoorey is about simplicity

Singer-composer Shaan and former The Voice India contestant Ritu Agarwal have come together for a song titled Adhoorey. The song is quite simple, melodic and sensual.

Also Read: Shaan collaborates with former reality show contestant

Sukhwinder Singh’s small screen appearance!

Singer Sukhwinder Singh will soon be making a television appearance on Star Plus. Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is a daily show based on music and Sukhwinder Singh will be seen performing on the small screen.

Also Read: Singer Sukhwinder Singh roped in for 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala'

Also Read: Pure voice and unadulterated singing is very uncommon these days: Sukhwinder Singh

French designer’s Bollywood moment with Kanika Kapoor

French fashion designer, Christian Louboutin, who is quite famous among the Indian ladies, for his signature stilettos and red-lacquered soles, had a Bollywood moment, recently, with none other than Beat Pe Booty singer, Kanika Kapoor.

Also Read: Did Kanika Kapoor make designer Christian Louboutin sing 'Baby Doll'?

Jubin records soulful number for another Mahesh Bhatt film

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who had recently recorded the song, Tum Se, for the upcoming Mahesh Bhatt film, Jalebi-The Everlasting Taste of Love, has recorded another song for the filmmaker.

Also Read: After 'Jalebi' Jubin Nautiyal records for another Mahesh Bhatt film

Yo Yo Honey Singh recreates Urvashi?

Singer, music producer, and rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh has recreated one of the iconic songs, Urvashi, from the Prabhudheva-Nagma-starrer, 1994 Tamil film, Kadhalan.

Also Read: Honey Singh recreates Prabudheva’s ‘Urvashi’ for Shahid Kapoor

Sports Flashes’ big announcement!

Sports Flashes recently announced about their collaboration with talk Sports, under which they will be exchanging content. The new announcement is that Sports Flashes has now acquired the audio broadcast rights of English Premier League (EPL) for the next four years.

Also Read: Sports Flashes acquires broadcast rights of English Premier League

Farhan Saeed and Rishi Rich next on VYRL Originals’ list?

VYRL Originals, an EMI property led by Mohit Suri promises to promote independent non-film music. Recently the property brought together two stalwarts in the music business Farhan Saeed and Rishi Rich for Maula.

Also Read: VYRL Originals brings together Farhan Saeed and Rishi Rich for 'Maula'

Gurinder’s Gospel introduction

Music composer and singer, Gurinder Seagal, whose first, major break, was as the solo composer of the Bollywood movie, Nawabzaade, will be giving India its first gospel song.

Also Read: Gurinder Seagal to give India its first gospel song

Artist Aloud’s new music series

Artist Aloud, a home for independent musicians has launched a new venture, Artist Aloud Unplugged.

Also Read: Artist Aloud launches 'Artist Aloud Unplugged' - A new music series

