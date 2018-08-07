RadioandMusic
Honey Singh recreates Prabudheva’s ‘Urvashi’ for Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Singer, music producer, and rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh has recreated one of the iconic songs, Urvashi, from the Prabhudheva-Nagma-starrer, 1994 Tamil film, Kadhalan.

Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, this revamped number is written and sung by Honey Singh himself. The song is a part of the upcoming T-Series film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film stars Shahid and Kiara in lead roles.

Bhushan Kumar said, “The original song, with Prabhudheva, was an iconic chartbuster, composed by AR Rahman. Yo Yo Honey Singh has recreated this version. We are, thus, rekindling the onscreen magic with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, as per the tastes of today’s young generation, who will have a blast, dancing to this song when it is released.”

Directed by Gifty, the lyrics, as well as the story line of modern Urvashi, is different. On this choreographer, Sanjay Shetty informed, “We’ve changed the lyrics, but the hook line, of the original song, remains the same. The song, however, doesn’t showcase a love story but a new-age relationship between Shahid and Kiara. Even the choreography is contemporary. We are shooting on a club set in Film City. We also filmed in a parking lot on Sunday to give the video an underground kind of a feel.”

We have also learnt that Shahid’s ‘rockstar’ look and Kiara’s fab dancing will be an icing to Honey Singh’s version of Urvashi. We will have to wait until this recreated version drops online in the near future.

