Badshah's O.N.E and 'LockDown' to release on 17 August

MUMBAI: 17 August seems to be a lucky day for Badshah. The rapper is not just releasing his first album O.N.E on this day but also his musical property as a debut producer LockDown on Zee5.

It will be interesting to see which of Badshah’s musical venture impress the audience more.

The teaser of LockDown is finally out and it is as crazy as the show will be. Watch it below:

A Bollywood artist will be paired with a digital sensation. So, there will be a total of 14 artists put into 7 pairs. The artists who are a part of the concept are Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, Kailash Kher, Rajakumari, Raftaar, Hardy Sandhu, Neha Bhasin, Benny Dayal, Mickey Singh, Monali Thakur, Sachin-Jigar, Shirley Sethia and two YouTube sensations.

Each pair will create one original song and recreate one of their songs in the most unexpected way in 24 hours.

Badshah who was filled with excitement and nervousness to release his album on 17 August, must be definitely feeling the pressure. For O.N.E Badshah has collaborated with Sunidhi Chauhan and Aastha Gill. It will definitely be a treat for his fans.