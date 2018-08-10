RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Aug 2018 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah's O.N.E and 'LockDown' to release on 17 August

MUMBAI: 17 August seems to be a lucky day for Badshah. The rapper is not just releasing his first album O.N.E on this day but also his musical property as a debut producer LockDown on Zee5. 

Also Read: As a producer I wanted to do something I am very proud of: Badshah

It will be interesting to see which of Badshah’s musical venture impress the audience more.

The teaser of LockDown is finally out and it is as crazy as the show will be. Watch it below:

A Bollywood artist will be paired with a digital sensation. So, there will be a total of 14 artists put into 7 pairs. The artists who are a part of the concept are Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, Kailash Kher, Rajakumari, Raftaar, Hardy Sandhu, Neha Bhasin, Benny Dayal, Mickey Singh, Monali Thakur, Sachin-Jigar, Shirley Sethia and two YouTube sensations. 

Also Read: Aastha Gill to feature in Badshah's O.N.E

Each pair will create one original song and recreate one of their songs in the most unexpected way in 24 hours.

Also Read: Badshah announces collaboration with Sunidhi Chauhan

Badshah who was filled with excitement and nervousness to release his album on 17 August, must be definitely feeling the pressure.  For O.N.E Badshah has collaborated with Sunidhi Chauhan and Aastha Gill. It will definitely be a treat for his fans.

Tags
Badshah O.N.E Lockdown ZEE5 Badsha Jonita Gandhi Kailash Kher Rajakumari Hardy Sandhu Neha Bhasin Benny Dayal Mickey Singh Monali Thakur Sachin-Jigar Shirley Sethia Sunidhi Chauhan Aastha Gill
Related news
News | 10 Aug 2018

Guru Randhawa shares teaser of 'Love Me India'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who is debuting in the world of music reality shows, with the musical battle, Love Me India, shared the teaser of the show that will be aired from September.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2018

It was a dream come true recording with Sunidhi Chauhan: Prasad Sashte

MUMBAI: Prasad Sashte, music producer and composer known for films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Raabta, Dilwale, Bajrangi Bhaijan, Tubelight to name a few has recently been in news for Mulk. His two remarkable compositions in the film are Thenge Se and Khudara.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2018

Aastha Gill makes her Bollywood debut with 'Kamariyan'

MUMBAI: After a hit dance number Milegi Milegi, the makers of Stree release another upbeat track Kamariyan. It features Nora Fatehi and again she leaves a mark with her sizzling performance.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2018

Laila Majnu's first track 'Aahista' out

MUMBAI: Presented by Imtiaz Ali and directorial venture of Imtiaz’s brother Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu launched its first song ‘Aahista’, garnering over two lakh views on YouTube within few hours of its release.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2018

There is a different vibe while working with a legend like Javed Saheb: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous composer duo Sachin-Jigar have been doing music for 12 years now. Their Bollywood journey has been very exciting and challenging for them but amongst all, 2018 has been the best year for the duo.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sports Flashes acquires broadcast rights of English Premier League

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes recently announced about their collaboration with talk Sports, under whicread more

Press Releases
Radio City continues to influence the nation with highest listenership

MUMBAI: Radio City has once again emerged as the number 1 FM broadcaster as per the recent AZ Reread more

News
Global artist royalty portal launched in India

MUMBAI : Music label Sony Music has launched its global artist royalty portal, Artist Portal, inread more

News
BARC Week 31: Zoom marks an impressive rise

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Zoom has marked a stupendous eread more

News
Times Music releases music cards of Kannada record label Sangeetha

MUMBAI: In what can be called as a spectacular union, Times Music has collaborated with renownedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Zee Music Marathi song 'Mann Pakharu' is sure to set you in a romantic mood

MUMBAI: A romantic track Mann Pakharu is all set to sway you away with it’s melodic tunes. Sung by Simran Sehgal and Nitesh Sharma the track is a...read more

2
CMC$ and GRX team up with Icona Pop for rousing new anthem 'X's'

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS mainstay CMC$ teams up with GRX and platinum-selling Swedish stars Icona Pop for an anthemic new track this month in the form of...read more

3
Gurinder Seagal to give India its first gospel song

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer, Gurinder Seagal, whose first, major break, was as the solo composer of the Bollywood movie, Nawabzaade, will be...read more

4
Did Kanika Kapoor make designer Christian Louboutin sing 'Baby Doll'?

MUMBAI: French fashion designer, Christian Louboutin, who is quite famous among the Indian ladies, for his signature stilettos and red-lacquered...read more

5
Don Diablo steps up for massive remix of Martin Garrix

MUMBAI: The slew of remixes for Martin Garrix’s new smash single with American R&B star Khalid has been coming thick and fast, with two packs of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group