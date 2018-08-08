Aastha Gill to feature in Badshah's O.N.E

MUMBAI: Badshah’s first album O.N.E (Original Never Ends) is the most awaited album of the year. Badshah himself has been waiting for past two years for it to be released and finally, the time is here. After announcing the official date of the release i.e 17 August 2018, the rapper also revealed two female singers who will be a part of the album.

He had recently announced that Bollywood’s most energetic singer Sunidhi Chauhan has collaborated with Badshah for O.N.E.

The latest news is, Badshah’s best mate and lucky charm Aastha Gill is also a part of the album and she will be singing and be featured in four songs out of 17. Isn’t that big news!!

Aastha who made her debut hit single Buzz rapped by Badshah posted a story on Instagram explaining how O.N.E will create history in the music industry.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also tweeted about O.N.E who was lucky to hear the 17 tracks that will blow minds.