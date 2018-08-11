Clinton Cerejo composes India's first 'Wild' anthem for Gaj Festival

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer, Clinton Cerejo has composed India’s first Wild anthem for Wildlife Trust of India. The initiative has brought various singers together for a noble cause.

Speaking about the anthem, its music composer, Clinton Cerejo said, “Its India’s first ever Wild Life anthem for the Wildlife Trust of India. I was asked to compose the number by Diya Mirza, who is its ambassador and was very happy to work for them.”

“For the anthem, I decided to get some of my favourite singers like Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal, Sunidhi, who have sung for it. The lyrics of this anthem are by Prasoon Joshi," he added.

Sharing the idea behind this first-of-its-kind anthem, Cerejo further told, “The anthem will be releasing tomorrow on the occasion of the Gaj Mahotsav in Delhi, which is a four-day cultural festival in honour of the Indian elephants.”

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who is currently making the right noise, as one of the judges of the music reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani 2, recently shared the teaser of the anthem on her Twitter handle.

The video, produced by Born Free Entertainment, will be out tomorrow.