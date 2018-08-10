Sports Flashes acquires broadcast rights of English Premier League

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes recently announced about their collaboration with talk Sports, under which they will be exchanging content. The new announcement is that Sports Flashes has now acquired the audio broadcast rights of English Premier League (EPL) for the next four years. A deal is signed between Sports Flashes and talkSPORTS which is the global audio partner of EPL. Isn’t that amazing!

Sports Flashes will now broadcast all 380 matches of the English Premier League till 2022. This is for the first time when Indian fans would be able to access ‘live’ feed of EPL.

On the occasion, Sports Flashes founder Raman Raheja says, “We are committed to deliver World Class Sports content to Indian fans and are now proud Audio Broadcast partners of EPL in India. This season, for the first time, Indian fans will be able to have access to live broadcast for all 380 matches of EPL directly from the stadium.”

He further adds, “We shall try to be the voice of Global Football in India starting with EPL. We will compliment the live audio commentary of EPL with wrap around programs like pre and post-match analysis, transfer stories and everything else about the European football. In our endeavour to bring best and fastest updates about Global Football to Indian fans, we are partnering with talkSPORTS to create unique and engaging Football content.”

“We believe Sports Flashes will have the ability to bring the passion and excitement of the English Premier League to Indian fans. talkSPORT has the unique ability to provide world-class commentary and expert insight alongside all of the live drama of a 90-minute football match. We can’t wait for a new audience to access the English Premier League in a whole new way,” said talkSPORT International director Jimmy Buckland.

Sports Flashes will dedicate a special radio channel to Football which is the second most consumed sport in India with 157 million fans consuming EPL alone. Special shows and content will be created with International and Indian Football experts. Also, special fan engagement campaigns will be held to give a global football experience.