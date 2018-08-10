RadioandMusic
News |  10 Aug 2018 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Gurinder Seagal to give India its first gospel song

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer, Gurinder Seagal, whose first, major break, was as the solo composer of the Bollywood movie, Nawabzaade, will be giving India its first gospel song.

For those unaware, gospel is a song genre from America.

Speaking about the same Gurinder Seagal said, “My next song is for the T-Series film, Time to Dance and will feature Sooraj Pancholi. It’s going to be India’s first gospel song.”

“It is one of my favourite songs and I have sung one of its versions. The composition and production of this number is done by me,” he added.

Further, shedding light on Gospel genre, which is not popular in India, the GF BF fame singer informed, “It is a genre from America, church singing that has over 200 singers.”

Well. we will have to wait in order to know, what this gospel number actually is, until the song drops online in the near future.

Also Read: I am the only Indian composer, who gets his songs programmed Internationally: Gurinder Seagal


