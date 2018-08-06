RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Aug 2018 14:27 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Nigam to do 15 city tour for 'Sonu Nigam Live'

MUMBAI : Singer Sonu Nigam and ITW Playworx Music, the Music Talent Management arm of ITW Playworx, announced a multi-city tour Sonu Nigam Live on Monday
. The tour is slated to kick-off in October 2018, covering 15 cities involving Indian and overseas circuits that will culminate in March 2019.

Conceptualized and curated by ITW Playworx Music, the tour will have Sonu Nigam performing to some of his resounding hits along with a slew of other renowned singers.

"I am happy to announce my first full-fledged tour in collaboration with ITW Playworx Music. The idea is to not only regale the audience with some of my biggest hits but to also leave them with an unforgettable experience. The vision is to make these shows larger than life and at par with International standards," the singer said in a statement.

Sidharth Ghosh, CEO, ITW Playworx, feels that music transcends all boundaries and with that philosophy they were presenting the Sonu Nigam Live tour.

"The tour, which will travel through national and international circuits, will have some of those cities which haven't had much of a chance to witness the phenomenon - Sonu Nigam. As a performer, Sonu Nigam is in a league of his own and we are putting in all the efforts to ensure that the shows provide wholesome entertainment value to the audiences," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sonu Nigam
Related news
News | 04 Aug 2018

Friendship Day Special: 12 songs to cherish friendship

MUMBAI: Friendship is a chosen relation and needs to be celebrated every day. However, first Sunday in the month of August is marked as Global Friendship Day. Hindi Movies have set benchmarks for friendships all throughout and even made songs singing praises for friendship.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

Anil Kapoor convinced Sonu Nigam to revisit Rafi's 'Badan Pe Sitare'

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam, whose revamped version of Mohammed Rafi's Badan Pe Sitare released on the legendary singer's death anniversary on Tuesday, says if it was not for actor Anil Kapoor and his film Fanney Khan, he would not have tampered with a song by his ‘guru’.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

'Badan Pe Sitare' recreated, launched on Rafi's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On Mohammed Rafi's 38th death anniversary on Tuesday, actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the recreated version of the iconic song Badan Pe Sitare, sung by Sonu Nigam.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2018

Six quick facts about Birthday boy Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam stands to be one of the most loved and sought after voices in Indian Film Music fraternity. Known for his candour, flawless voice and disarming looks, Sonu has enthralled the audiences for almost three decades now.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2018

Festive aura of Guru Purnima in India has historic significance!

MUMBAI: The relationship, between a student and his master, is universal and is celebrated with a lot of festoon in India and its neighbouring country Nepal, where it is also a national holiday. In India, we are taught that the guru or the teacher is next to God.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gujarat CM sends his first DM to Bharuch on Mirchi’s launch

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Radio Mirch kicked off its expansion in Gujarat with the first new station read more

News
Friendship Day Special: 9X Media to celebrate this day with fun segments

MUMBAI: 9X Media, along with its channels, 9X Jalwa, 9XO, 9X Jhakkas have come up with something read more

News
RJ Praveen hosts RED FM new story-telling venture 'Short-cuts'

MUMBAI: Storytelling and radio have been well connected since the inception of radio.read more

News
RED FM launches its 67th station in Nanded

MUMBAI: RED FM, with its tagline Bajate Raho, has stretched its arms, by launching a new station read more

Press Releases
RJs Salil and Archana visit different localities in Mumbai and help solve issues along with authorities

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Radio City to free Mumbaikars of their monsoon woes through one of its kinread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Vivek Mishraa's song' Ye Dosti' will get you nostalgic

MUMBAI: Vivek Mishraa, an upcoming musician had released Ye Dosti, on Friendship’s Day. This is the third single by the singer after O Soniya and...read more

2
Discovering the serene melodies of Uttarakhand

MUMBAI: For a person living in the chaotic city-life, a serene setting of valleys is much needed. While we explore the beauty of these regions, music...read more

3
Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes release single 'Calling Your Name'

MUMBAI: After the success of Anjaana, the funky band Shor Police of Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes is all set to release their second single...read more

4
Sonu Nigam to do 15 city tour for 'Sonu Nigam Live'

MUMBAI : Singer Sonu Nigam and ITW Playworx Music, the Music Talent Management arm of ITW Playworx, announced a multi-city tour Sonu Nigam Live on...read more

5
Need time to focus on my sobriety: Demi Lovato

MUMBAI : After reaching a stable condition following a drug overdose last month, singer Demi Lovato said she needs "time to heal and focus on my...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group