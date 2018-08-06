Sonu Nigam to do 15 city tour for 'Sonu Nigam Live'

MUMBAI : Singer Sonu Nigam and ITW Playworx Music, the Music Talent Management arm of ITW Playworx, announced a multi-city tour Sonu Nigam Live on Monday

. The tour is slated to kick-off in October 2018, covering 15 cities involving Indian and overseas circuits that will culminate in March 2019.

Conceptualized and curated by ITW Playworx Music, the tour will have Sonu Nigam performing to some of his resounding hits along with a slew of other renowned singers.

"I am happy to announce my first full-fledged tour in collaboration with ITW Playworx Music. The idea is to not only regale the audience with some of my biggest hits but to also leave them with an unforgettable experience. The vision is to make these shows larger than life and at par with International standards," the singer said in a statement.

Sidharth Ghosh, CEO, ITW Playworx, feels that music transcends all boundaries and with that philosophy they were presenting the Sonu Nigam Live tour.

"The tour, which will travel through national and international circuits, will have some of those cities which haven't had much of a chance to witness the phenomenon - Sonu Nigam. As a performer, Sonu Nigam is in a league of his own and we are putting in all the efforts to ensure that the shows provide wholesome entertainment value to the audiences," he said.

(Source: IANS)