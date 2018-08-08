RadioandMusic
News |  08 Aug 2018 20:22 |  By RnMTeam

Gurdas Maan's son shoots video for Badshah's song

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer-actor Gurdas Maan's son Gurikk Maan has conceptualised and shot the video of rapper Badshah's song Heartless.

Also Read: Aastha Gill to feature in Badshah's O.N.E

Heartless, the first song and video from Badshah's album O.N.E, will release on 14 August. The song has been composed by Badshah.

"Badshah is a dear friend and on my birthday two years ago, he rapped this song on a piano at home. Everybody fell in love with it instantly," Gurikk said in a statement to IANS.

"When I heard the recorded version, I had a story idea for it and Badshah loved it. I am extremely chuffed to have contributed to his iconic album O.N.E," he added.

(Source: IANS)

