News |  06 Aug 2018 16:16 |  By RnMTeam

A R Rahman meets Will Smith; Is a collaboration in the offing?

MUMBAI: Maestro A R Rahman, who will start with his North America tour from 18 August, met up with international rapper and favourite of millions, Will Smith. While the caption suggested many possibilities, the strongest one suggested that Smith could be a part of the December session at K M Music Conservatory-A R Rahman’s Music College.

What can add to the excitement of the Will Smith visiting India, would be experiencing the both musical icons performing or jamming together.

A R Rahman’s collaborations with international music projects or musicians have been legendary. Be it for Slumdog Millionaire or Warriors of Heaven and Earth, he remains one of the most sought after musicians from India in the international music market.

Currently, apart from composing music for Tamil movies, A R Rahman is all set for his The North America tour that starts from Mid August featuring Udit Narayan, Jonita Gandhi and Neeti Mohan. The shows are going sold-out in The USA and are awaited by the audiences there.

Smith had visisted India last in 2017, when he was on a global tour to promote his film Bright. In case this works out, the fans will have a major treat in store with Smith performing live and jamming with Rahman would be a double whammy. Stay tuned for more details

