Artist Aloud launches 'Artist Aloud Unplugged' - A new music series

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a home for independent musicians has launched a new venture ‘Artist Aloud Unplugged’. This new show will feature curated and talented independent musicians performing in a raw, unfiltered format.

Consisting of 10 episodes, the first season will launch on 15 August with new episodes available to stream every Wednesday at 4 pm on Artist Aloud app, Artistaloud.com and Artist Aloud’s social media platforms. Each episode will feature a different artiste and allow the viewers to experience their performances laced with the natural magic of their voices. Artist Aloud intends to promote creativity and independence with this new show.

Talking about the new music series Artist Aloud, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd vice president Soumini Sridhara Paul, said, “As the leading platform for independent talent, we aim to provide a holistic stage to artists that celebrate uniqueness and encourages them to express themselves in their own distinct way. Artist Aloud Unplugged is in sync with our philosophy of putting talent first. We are certain that the show will help in bridging the gap between talent and music lovers and give the audience exclusive access to original music.”

Artist Aloud Unplugged Season 1 will bring to limelight 10 artists from different genres, each with their own unique approach towards music, bringing diversity to the platform and offering the viewers an unforgettable experience.