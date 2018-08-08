RadioandMusic
News |  08 Aug 2018 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

VYRL Originals brings together Farhan Saeed and Rishi Rich for 'Maula'

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals, an EMI property led by Mohit Suri promises to promote independent non-film music. Recently the property brought together two stalwarts in the music business Farhan Saeed and Rishi Rich for Maula.

This track marks their collaboration, sung by Farhan Saeed, Maula produced by Rishi Rich is filled with twists and turns that showcase a tale of love that does overcome circumstances. Shot beautifully in England, the track is a visual treat to your eyes.

To know more about the track Maula we spoke to Farhan Saeed and Rishi Rich.

Rishi said, “I’ve been part of the EMI Records India family for a while now and I’m so happy they have created a platform like VYRL Originals for Independent musicians to showcase their talent. Mohit Suri introduced me to Farhan about a year ago and we gelled instantly. Maula was created in a studio in about two hours and I’m super happy with the way it turned out."  

Furthermore, Rich appreciated Farhan Saeed for his work, “Farhan is a really talented singer and songwriter and I’m glad we finally collaborated for a song. We had a great vibe in the studio. The combination of his voice and my music created something really unique and interesting.”  

While Rishi is arguably the most successful Asian music producer. His latest work include Teri Yaadon Mein and Jaanu from the movie Behen Hogi Teri and the title track of Mubarakan. In talks about his upcoming projects he reveals that he has something interesting coming up, “I’ve worked on a few tracks for the film Pal Pal Dilke Paas and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boys.” 

On the other side Farhan Saeed shared his bit of experience with Rishi, “This is the first time Rishi and I have worked together and I absolutely loved the experience. He has his own unique sound and the fusion of my music and his sound made something really interesting. I enjoyed the whole process and I am so happy that we collaborated for this song.”

 Saeed further elaborated, “It’s been a roller coaster ride. Right from the lyrics to the composition, getting Rishi on board for the production to shooting the video in England, it’s been an amazing experience. I’m so happy to have worked with Adnan Qazi and Kiran Malik for the video too. The whole process took about three months and I’m very proud of the outcome. I wrote this song last year and lyrics depict the emotion of love, separation and getting back together with your one true companion."

Farhan Saaed revealed that his association with VYRL has been for a long time now, he added onto this, “They have created a great platform for Independent musicians.”

Initially Farhan Saeed has delivered hits like Woh Lamhay, Aadat, Ik Din Aey Ga, Sajni and many more. He has captivated hearts worldwide with his solo hits including Pi Jaun, Tu Thodi Der, Rab Rakha, Sajna and Halka Halka Suroor

He revealed his future plans, “I’m currently working on various new singles and videos. Since the past two years, I have also ventured into acting which has been a very interesting learning experience for me.”

