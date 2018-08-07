Karan Johar returns to radio with 'Calling Karan Season 2'

MUMBAI: Ishq 104.8 FM, India’s romantic radio station, has shows running throughout the day on love with various RJs. However, their show Calling Karan, featuring the multi-talented Karan Johar, won them awards and appreciation alike.Now, the second season is all set to start from 13 August 2018.

The show that won a Gold at Excellence in Radio Awards last year in Most Creative Campaign category and a Silver in Best Interactive Idea category, has Karan Johar advising the callers on their love matters. Drawing inspiration from his personal experiences and happenings around. The show also had high glamour quotient with a host of celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and many others, featuring in the first season of this radio show.

The channel recently launched the second season along with hosting a love conference. The conference featured Karan Johar, Roadies fame Ranvijay Singha, actress and anchor Neha Dhupia, ace film director Imtiaz Ali and blogger Malini Aggarwal. The guests regaled the live audience with their opinions on love, personal sensibilities about relationships and own experiences. The camaraderie among the guests made the launch event extremely gleeful. From the probing Neha Dhupia on her ultra-private wedding recently to Ranvijay Singha’s Instagram posts about his wife to serious questions about infidelity and trust in a relationship, the conference covered laughter and serious issues alike.

The panel discussion was followed by a stand-up act by Anirban Dasgupta and an unplugged musical performance by Jonita Gandhi. Another highlight of the event was screening of Imtiaz Ali’s produced Laila-Majnu teaser and quick question and answer round with the producer and director Sajid Ali.

Promising that the second season will be bolder and bigger, Karan said, “Ishq FM gave me an opportunity to be more accessible to the people. In Calling Karan Season 2, I am not playing it safe. I am saying things as it is and it is going to be bold. I would say people should call me because they are going through a crises, just like how I'm going through a mid-life crises. We can all solve our crises together.”

The station is available in three major cities of Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. All the known RJs of Ishq 104.8 FM from all the centres were present at the event. They too shared their take on modern-day relationships.

Speaking about the launch of Calling Karan Season 2, Ishq FM national head, operations Shivangini Jajoria said, "Ishq FM is constantly trying to raise the bar for engaging content. Be it Calling Karan, or Gaydio – India’s first mainstream LGBTQ show, or Romance in Rome – which is probably India’s biggest travel quiz show, our shows have struck an instant chord with the young adults. Ishq’s promise of ‘70 per cent less ads’ is a win-win for both listeners and advertisers. Listeners love the long music sweeps and advertisers love the fact that their ads stand out in a less-cluttered environment.”

Therefore, all you love-stricken people with issues in your relationships look no further, as the messenger of love in Bollywood Karan Johar, would be available to resolve your issues from 13 August, Monday-Friday, at 10 am and 8 pm.