Did Kanika Kapoor make designer Christian Louboutin sing 'Baby Doll'?

MUMBAI: French fashion designer, Christian Louboutin, who is quite famous among the Indian ladies, for his signature stilettos and red-lacquered soles, had a Bollywood moment, recently, with none other than Beat Pe Booty singer, Kanika Kapoor.

Well, Kanika, who is not only one of the top singers of India but also a fashionista, was in Paris, recently, where she attended the front row of Sonia Rykiel 's show at the Paris Fashion Week (Haute Couture). While in Paris, Kanika also collaborated with Louboutin for a magazine exclusive, but during the shoot, the lady ensured to teach the owner of the luxurious empire, her iconic song, Baby Doll. The Nachan Farrate singer didn’t stop here but made Louboutin also dance on the tunes of her another famous song, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan.

Watch the video here:









Well, it was indeed brave of Kanika to convince the ace fashion designer to do something like this and, of course, he was a sport to follow suit. Kanika Kapoor also attended a special intimate dinner hosted by Louboutin, as one of his 40 private guests.