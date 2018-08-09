RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Aug 2018 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

After 'Jalebi' Jubin Nautiyal records for another Mahesh Bhatt film

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who had recently recorded the song, Tum Se, for the upcoming Mahesh Bhatt film, Jalebi-The Everlasting Taste of Love, has recorded another song for the filmmaker.

Speaking about the song, Jubin said, “It is a soulful number, we have dubbed right now, which is in a very initial stage. I have recorded a part of it.”

Jubin also tweeted the pictures from the recording studio, where he is seen posing with Mahesh Bhatt, Shilpa Rao, Rashmi Virag and others. The singer also added a noteworthy caption to his post, shared on his Twitter handle.

Besides, the Humnava Mere singer’s latest song, Holi Biraj Ma, has garnered over twenty four lakh views on YouTube. For the success of the song, Nautiyal credits Himesh Reshammiya as he said, “Honestly, Himesh Reshammiya is the only person, who could have made me sing a song like Holi Biraj Ma as I become reluctant, when I am not really sure what the song is about. I don’t think any other music composer could have made me sing a holi song like this.”

“I am happy that the song is receiving so much love. It has been shot on Utkarsh Sharma. They have done a fabulous job and it was fun to work with a passionate team,” he further exclaimed.

Watch Holi Biraj Ma here:

Also Read: Jubin's work catalogue is mix of independent and Bollywood music

Jubin, who has various projects in the pipeline signed off, saying, “I am also doing some more songs for Himeshji, about which, we are still in the talk.”

Meanwhile, Jubin Nautiyal had a gala time on the music reality show, Indian Idol 10, last month.

Also Read: Jubin Nautiyal surprises fan on 'Indian Idol 10'

Tags
Jubin Nautiyal Mahesh Bhatt Rashmi Virag Holi Biraj Ma Himesh Reshammiya Utkarsh Sharma Humnava Mere Youtube Tum Se Shilpa Rao Jalebi-The Everlasting Taste of Love
Related news
News | 06 Aug 2018

Guru Randhawa wants fans to keep guessing about this thing?

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is the current heartthrob of the nation, owing to his back-to-back hits, wants fans to keep guessing about his whereabouts.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2018

Neha, Tony and Sonu Kakkar team up for 'One Plus Playback'

MUMBAI: The famous music trio of brother-sisters, Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, is all set to come together for a new music property, One Plus Playback. Produced by Shameer Tandon's Music Boutique, the project will go live on YouTube soon.

read more
News | 01 Aug 2018

Guru Randhawa supports charity

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa, who recently had a good time on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum 3, wants to help people in need.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with music composer, Himesh Reshammiya, had also launched his latest single, Ishare Tere.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

B Praak becomes first Punjabi music director to cross 1500 mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Mann Bharya fame B Praak has been one of the most scintillating singers in the Punjabi music industry.B Praak happens to be the first Punjabi music director, who’s garnered a whopping 15000mn views across YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City continues to influence the nation with highest listenership

MUMBAI: Radio City has once again emerged as the number 1 FM broadcaster as per the recent AZ Reread more

News
Global artist royalty portal launched in India

MUMBAI : Music label Sony Music has launched its global artist royalty portal, Artist Portal, inread more

News
BARC Week 31: Zoom marks an impressive rise

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Zoom has marked a stupendous eread more

News
Times Music releases music cards of Kannada record label Sangeetha

MUMBAI: In what can be called as a spectacular union, Times Music has collaborated with renownedread more

News
ISRA spreads its wing to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telagana

MUMBAI: Indian Singers’ Rights Association (ISRA) recently held its first meeting for the singerread more

top# 5 articles

1
Laila Majnu's first track 'Aahista' out

MUMBAI: Presented by Imtiaz Ali and directorial venture of Imtiaz’s brother Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu launched its first song ‘Aahista’, garnering over...read more

2
Anup Jalota, Hariharan and Saurabh Daftary announce Rehmatein5 music concert

MUMBAI: Sangeetam Charitable Trust, which has been extending financial support, to artists from the music fraternity, for last five years, is...read more

3
Harshdeep sings three songs for 'Manmarziyaan'

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming release Manmarziyaan will feature three songs of  Harsheep Kaur. The album is being composed by Amit Trivedi who...read more

4
Shaan collaborates with former reality show contestant

MUMBAI : Singer-composer Shaan and former The Voice India contestant Ritu Agarwal have come together for a song titled Adhoorey.Adhoorey, composed...read more

5
Being single for long has actually helped me attend these calls as an RJ: Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Karan Johar, a multi-talented artiste, has explored every medium from direction to acting to anchoring and last year he also debuted being...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group