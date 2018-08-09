After 'Jalebi' Jubin Nautiyal records for another Mahesh Bhatt film

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who had recently recorded the song, Tum Se, for the upcoming Mahesh Bhatt film, Jalebi-The Everlasting Taste of Love, has recorded another song for the filmmaker.

Speaking about the song, Jubin said, “It is a soulful number, we have dubbed right now, which is in a very initial stage. I have recorded a part of it.”

Jubin also tweeted the pictures from the recording studio, where he is seen posing with Mahesh Bhatt, Shilpa Rao, Rashmi Virag and others. The singer also added a noteworthy caption to his post, shared on his Twitter handle.

The little things, these little moments , they aurnt little. After all we are all just strangers with some memories.



P.S - Dear Bhatt Saab, your smile is literally the cutest thing I have ever seen. #AMVStudio @jeetmusic @MaheshNBhatt @shilparao11 @RashmiVirag pic.twitter.com/gEB7S0pjyM — Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) August 8, 2018

Besides, the Humnava Mere singer’s latest song, Holi Biraj Ma, has garnered over twenty four lakh views on YouTube. For the success of the song, Nautiyal credits Himesh Reshammiya as he said, “Honestly, Himesh Reshammiya is the only person, who could have made me sing a song like Holi Biraj Ma as I become reluctant, when I am not really sure what the song is about. I don’t think any other music composer could have made me sing a holi song like this.”

“I am happy that the song is receiving so much love. It has been shot on Utkarsh Sharma. They have done a fabulous job and it was fun to work with a passionate team,” he further exclaimed.

Watch Holi Biraj Ma here:

Jubin, who has various projects in the pipeline signed off, saying, “I am also doing some more songs for Himeshji, about which, we are still in the talk.”

Meanwhile, Jubin Nautiyal had a gala time on the music reality show, Indian Idol 10, last month.

