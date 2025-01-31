Anuv Jain and AP Dhillon deliver a genre-defying track with “Afsos” Indie Meets Punjabi

MUMBAI: Anuv Jain, one of the most celebrated voices in South Asia, has released his thirteenth single, marking a pivotal moment in his illustrious career. For the first time, the Ludhiana-based singer-songwriter has collaborated with Punjabi rapper and global sensation, AP Dhillon, on their new single, "Afsos." This Punjabi track delivers a heartfelt, genre-defying masterpiece that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

“Afsos” dives into themes of regret and lost love, staying true to Jain’s renowned lyricism. The song tells the poignant story of a person reflecting on a past relationship, grappling with their mistakes and the inability to fully comprehend their partner’s love. The lyrics and production, crafted by both Jain and Dhillon, evoke heartbreak and longing, illustrating the irreversible nature of time. Through its soulful verses, “Afsos” captures the narrator’s profound sorrow, leaving them to navigate solitude and regret.

Sharing his thoughts on this track, Anuv Jain says, “‘Afsos’ is my first music collaboration and working on it has been such a crazy but memorable experience! It’s been a while since I last sat down to write a song in Punjabi. It was quite a lot of fun, even if I was constantly asking the people around me to check if a sentence made sense. I’m so glad my mom was sitting and working on it with me.

Once AP got on board with the song and added his verse, it just went to the next level. I’m so pumped that my first collaboration ever is with such an incredible artist. I really hope everybody loves the song like I do.”

Expressing his excitement about this release, Dhillon shares, “I am thrilled to be collaborating with Anuv on ‘Afsos’. I’m so glad we were able to connect and create this beautiful track together. The song represents a soundscape I’ve been wanting to share with my fans, and I’m excited to experiment musically alongside one of India’s biggest music artists. I am so happy that Anuv is singing in Punjabi again; his voice adds so much soul to the track. It was great to share the stage and perform the song live in Chandigarh with him and I hope to be back soon to recreate that moment and for everyone to experience ‘Afsos’ – it’s truly special!”

Over the years, Anuv Jain has established himself as a musical powerhouse with achievements that underscore his influence and talent. His breakout single, "Baarishein," which has surpassed 1 billion streams across all platforms, set the foundation for a career defined by lyrical depth and melodic resonance. Jain’s chart-topping success continued with hits like "Husn" and "Jo Tum Mere Ho"; each having over 500 million streams, topping Viral and Top Songs charts globally across Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and JioSaavn (#1 in India, Pakistan, UAE, and Maldives). With over 1.5 billion Spotify streams and over 19 million monthly listeners, Jain’s music continues to bridge cultural and emotional divides.

Beyond his musical achievements, Jain has been recognized for his cultural impact. Named in Forbes India’s "30 Under 30" and GQ India’s "35 Most Influential Young Indians," Jain has earned accolades for his cultural contributions. His performances include opening for Post Malone at the Feeding India Zomato concert and headlining sold-out tours across India. In April 2024, he was chosen as one of the select artists for UN LIVE’s Sounds Right campaign, showcasing his commitment to environmental conservation. 2024 was a landmark year for Anuv. After his "Guldasta" Tour across India, selling 35000 tickets in 10 cities, he took his touring journey global by playing sold out shows across 5 cities in Australia, Auckland NZ, 2 sold out shows in London, Dublin, and Manchester, Kathmandu Nepal and Dubai.

AP Dhillon has redefined Punjabi and Desi pop music on a global scale. Known for his breakthrough hit "Brown Munde," Dhillon’s career highlights include being the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Juno Awards in 2023 and Coachella in 2024. With over 3.49 billion total Spotify streams, Dhillon’s music resonates with millions worldwide. His 2023 Amazon documentary, "AP Dhillon: First of a Kind," chronicles his journey from Punjab to global stardom, further cementing his legacy as a transformative figure in music.