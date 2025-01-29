Modern Metal band BLAXEM new EP album Ethereal set for release in May

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is excited to announce the signing of BLAXEM to a worldwide exclusive deal. A devastatingly heavy modern metal band from Chile, whose music yields comfort and joy in dark times, like a beacon of light accompanied by a distinct heavy feel that rings true. Blaxem recently wrapped up their new EP album entitled Ethereal which will be released via Eclipse Records on May 16, 2025. The album was produced by Dann Hidalgo and Guille Malatsesta, mixed by Dann Hidalgo and mastered by Hakeen Mishea.



For a sample of the band's past work, check out the music video for their independently released single "Mist"...

“It's always exciting to start a new musical chapter,” says guitarist Guille Malatesta. “I am very happy to begin working with Eclipse Records alongside my bandmates and brothers. It's a dream come true, and I have complete trust in the music we create and the way we approach things as a band. Daniel and I have been working towards this since we were very young, and we've always hoped to reach this stage.” Vocalist & guitarist Dann Hidalgo adds, “I have been working for over 8 years now in the music business in general, and this opportunity really makes me dream like a child again. I heard about Eclipse Records because Guille was in New York last year, so I went to visit him, and our mission was to reach someone in the industry there, so it was a long week walking through the streets of New York, discovering new places and meeting new people. We send tons of emails, and the only one that responded was Eclipse, so I am definitely grateful that they gave us a chance, I am ready for what's to come and make our visions real.”

Blaxem serve up a raucous monster-mash of hard driving crunch n’ burn with their new EP Ethereal. Listeners will rejoice in this glorious journey through the underworld of gut-wrenching riffs and long shadowed caverns, thunderous drums and old stone corridors lit only by the dim and damp glow of torches flickering along the stories of the shattered world written on the walls in dark blood. The bass guitar is lethal phantom, banging in the attic, knocking about in the tool shed, pounding under the cellar stairs, and the growl vocal rips open your soul, raising haunted angels from the red mist to sing you a death knell. That said, Ethereal is amazingly uplifting in its passion, its power, and the unadulterated rawness of the musical presentation. More specifically, track to track, listeners will notice clever, non-linear songwriting chock full of twists, turns, and satisfying surprises as well as lead guitar performances that would bend our hearts to the breaking point and dazzle our senses with such intricate, power-shredding that one stands amazed that so many sweet notes could fit in one measure. As for overall theming, the band seems to illustrate world-culture as a pilgrimage of starless gloom through which we overcome our lack of purpose and direction through truth, strength, and empathy. Ethereal features cover art designed by Hakeen Mishea, and it is scheduled for release on May 16, 2025.

Pre-Save or Pre-Order Ethereal at this location.



For more information about Blaxem and their “Ethereal” album, please visit them on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, or Eclipse Records and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer now!

Ethereal track listing

01. Grey Summit

02. Miscellaneous

03. Ethereal

04. Images of Tomorrow

05. Radiant Abyss