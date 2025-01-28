Urvashi Rautela's latest 'Daaku Maharaj' anthem by Qaran blending with Kendrik Lamar beats goes super viral, take a look!

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela, India’s youngest superstar and icon, is celebrated as the highest-paid actress and a global performer. With a staggering social media following of over 100 million across platforms, she is one of the most followed Indian celebrities internationally. Her immense popularity has earned her a spot on the Instagram Forbes Rich List, where she is the youngest Indian to feature. Urvashi’s remarkable influence, both in Bollywood and on the global stage, continues to inspire millions worldwide.

Right now, Urvashi Rautela is enjoying the professional success of her latest release 'Daaku Maharaaj' at the box office. The movie has done exceptionally well in the cinemas and Urvashi Rautela's massive starpower has certainly powered the movie towards great success. Everything, right from Urvashi Rautela's suave dance moves and expressions to her phenomenal work as an actor has won hearts and has managed to strike a chord with the audience big time. With this movie, Urvashi Rautela also became the only self-made superstar to enter the 156 crores + club at the box office in 2025. The success of the movie further justifies Urvashi Rautela's position in the industry as the highest-paid actress in the country. The success of the movie is set to empower her all the way more and after that, Urvashi Rautela has been bombarded with movie offers from both Bollywood and South. To cut things short, it's safe to say that the raging popularity is slowly and steadily overpowering the fandom around even PM Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli. A few days back, Urvashi Rautela had engaged the media to promote and talk about the success of the movie and there, she spoke about the adorable gifts that she got from her parents for the success of the movie. Well, creativity has now taken a different turn altogether as her words have been interestingly converted into a new music anthem by Qaran comprising Kendrick Lamar beats in the track. As expected, the video is going super viral all over the internet and we can't keep calm. Check it out here below -

On the work front, after enjoying the massive box office and critical success of Daaku Maharaaj, global superstar and India's highest-paid actress, Urvashi Rautela is currently looking ahead towards projects like Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Shankar, 'Kasoor' with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill & many more. The global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela also has other massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, upcoming movie with Jassie Gill, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from all this, Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in an International music video and the actress will also be essaying the role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic. Along with that, she also has a very special music video with Jason Derulo & a lot more. We wish her good luck for all her future endeavours. Stay tuned for more updates.