Merengue legend Rubby Pérez Dies in Nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic

MUMBAI: Beloved Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez has tragically passed away following a devastating roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic. The news was confirmed by his manager, Enriquito Paulino, to local media outlet Listín Diario. Perez, 69, was officially pronounced dead just after 5:00 p.m.

Initial reports had claimed that Perez had been rescued and transported to a hospital, but those were later refuted by his brother in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

“At this moment, he has not been rescued from the rubble,” his brother clarified. “He hasn’t been taken to any hospital. Given that it’s already been 14 hours since the incident, only God’s grace can perform a miracle. Rubby is still under the debris; we’ve not been able to reach him. We’re hoping he’s alive, but we are sharing this with everyone as a family to ensure the truth is known.”

Tengo un nudo en la garganta. Acaban de confirmar la muerte de Rubby Perez en la tragedia de la Discoteca en República Dominicana. Yo no soy buen bailarín, pero este hombre era sin duda uno de los mejores merengueros del mundo pic.twitter.com/kqhKJtQcLp — Harmodio Montaner Jr. (@harmodito) April 8, 2025

Who Was Rubby Perez?

Born Roberto Antonio Perez Herrera in 1956, Rubby Perez was a towering figure in the world of merengue music. His early dream was to become a professional baseball player, but at age 15, a tragic accident changed the course of his life forever. After being struck by a vehicle, Perez suffered a severe leg injury that left him hospitalized for nearly a year. It was during this difficult time that he discovered his love for the guitar—and eventually, music became his destiny.

Perez began his musical journey in 1977 with the Los Pitagoras del Ritmo orchestra in Haina. He went on to study at the National Conservatory of Santo Domingo, developing his talent and joining groups like the Choir Youth Guidance Society, The Youth of Bani (1978), and Los Hijos del Rey.

His big break came between 1982 and 1986, when he became a standout member of Wilfrido Vargas’ orchestra. His dynamic vocals helped propel the group to fame with hits like “El Africano,” “Volvere,” “Cuando Estés Con Él,” and “Cobarde Cobarde.”

In 1987, Perez launched a successful solo career that produced numerous merengue classics, including:

“Buscando Tus Besos”

“Dame Veneno”

“Enamorado De Ella”

“Hazme Olvidarla”

“Sobrevivire”

“Tú Vas A Volar”

“Hipocresia”

“El Perro Ajeno”

“Asi No Te Amarán Jamas”

“Tonto Corazon”

A Legacy Etched in Rhythm

Over the span of his career, Rubby Perez earned widespread acclaim and numerous accolades. He was a recipient of the prestigious Casandra Awards for “Orchestra of the Year” and “Merengue of the Year,” as well as Globo Awards for “Best Song” and “Album of the Year.”

With his soulful voice and undeniable charisma, Pérez was not only a cultural icon in the Dominican Republic but also a celebrated figure in Latin music around the world.

His sudden passing marks a profound loss for the music community and his countless fans.