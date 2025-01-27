MTV’s new road safety campaign: Chikmangloo takes the lead in driving charnge

MUMBAI: MTV, India’s leading youth entertainment channel, has launched an exciting new campaign to celebrate Road Safety Month. Staying true to its creative, innovative, and impactful narratives, MTV has unveiled Chikmangloo—a fun, bold, and relatable character who embodies the reckless behaviours often seen on roads. Through three entertaining TVCs, Chickmangloo delivers a powerful message about road safety that instantly resonates with young audiences.

Speaking about the campaign, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth, Music & English, JioStar, said, “We believe meaningful change begins with conversations that resonate. Chikmangloo isn’t just a quirky character—he reflects the behaviours we often witness but ignore. By blending humour with a powerful message, this campaign aims to inspire youth to adopt safer practices and take ownership of making our roads safer for everyone.”

Chikmangloo’s exaggerated misadventures highlight the consequences of ignoring traffic rules, such as dancing in the middle of a zebra crossing for social media clout or zipping recklessly through busy streets. These light-hearted yet impactful scenarios turn his blunders into teachable moments, blending humour with meaningful messaging to drive awareness. Additionally, Chikmangloo’s blingy costumes, over-the-top antics, and dramatic situations - like being caught in an airplane propeller or trampled while filming a viral dance video - make him an unforgettable character. The Stop motion animation was completely done in house.

The campaign communication, entirely conceptualized and executed in-house by the MTV team, covers everything from scripting and storyboarding to character design, animation, and post-production. Using advanced techniques like motion graphics, rigging, and keyframe animation, the team created a visually compelling narrative that seamlessly integrates 2D/3D elements while reflecting the brand’s ethos.

In one of the standout moments, Chikmangloo unexpectedly walks onto the set of MTV Roadies Double Cross, where he confronts the show’s host, Rannvijay Singha, demanding to join the next season. His misguided confidence earns him a crash course in responsible behaviour as Rannvijay emphasises that being an “Asli Roadie” means following road rules. This collaboration strategically leverages the strong brand equity of MTV Roadies, India’s longest-running adventure reality show, to enhance the campaign's impact, ensuring the message of road safety resonates deeply with the show's dedicated audience.

These comedic yet cautionary tales encourage the audience to reflect on their own road habits, reinforcing the campaign’s core message that road safety can be both essential and cool. By delivering this message with flair and MTV’s signature youthful energy, the campaign effectively balances entertainment with education, ensuring its impact lingers long after the screen fades.

Taking this powerful narrative further, MTV has partnered with ArriveSAFE, an NGO founded by Harman Singh Sidhu after a life-changing road crash in 1996, to promote road safety and sustainable transportation. ArriveSAFE’s mission aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on safer roads, educational content, and digitalizing road safety operations. Through this collaboration, MTV and ArriveSAFE aim to inspire India’s youth to prioritize road safety and make conscious choices that can create safer roads nationwide.

Harman Singh Sidhu, Founder of ArriveSAFE, shared, “Some incidents can completely change your life in the blink of an eye. While many of these are inevitable, others, including road crashes, are avoidable. To even Imagine that every 3 minutes, a life is lost on Indian roads due to crashes is harrowing. What’s even worse is that most of these victims are usually the young breadwinners of the family. Incidents like these not only shake the foundation of their family but also have a profound social, emotional, and economic impact on the family members and their loved ones. Through our collaboration with MTV, we aim to inspire and educate these young riders to make conscious decisions that will make India’s roads safer for everyone.”