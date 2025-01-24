RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jan 2025 15:46 |  By RnMTeam

Chris James releases album 'Superbloom'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris James is set to captivate audiences once again with his fifth studio album, 'Superbloom', released on January 24th, 2025. This twelve-track work promises to be a profound exploration of self-discovery, resilience, and the human experience.

"'Superbloom' is a journey through the highs and lows of life, love, and self-discovery. Each song represents a different stage of growth, much like a flower blooming. I hope listeners find pieces of themselves in these tracks and feel less alone in their experiences," Chris shares of the album.

Showcasing Chris' growth as an artist, the new album features collaborations with industry heavyweights and a collection of deeply personal tracks, such as Adam Argyle on "Scary" and "I'm Done", together with Michael Matosic, who is best known for his collaborations with James Arthur and Lauv, respectively. He also co-wrote "Stop Me If I'm Saying Too Much" with Nathan "Tiggs" Fertig, who is best known for writing tracks for rising stars such as Alec Benjamin, Tate McRae, and more.

The album's focus single, "Are You Happy Now?", co-written with Caroline Pennell, is an introspective ballad that questions the nature of happiness and fulfillment in relationships.

Chris James - "Are You Happy Now?" (Official Audio)

Known for his emotive lyrics and captivating melodies, Chris James has been making waves in the music industry since his breakout hit "Not Angry". His previous works have garnered hundreds of millions of streams across platforms, establishing him as a rising star in the indie pop scene. Now, the majority of Asian markets dominate his Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide, which include Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.

Chris James is now gearing up for 'The Hyperbloom Tour' in 2025 across multiple cities in Asia to give fans across the region an experiential musical experience of his latest album out now. Dates are set to be unveiled within the first quarter of 2025.

'Superbloom'  Tracklisting

1. Stop Me If I'm Saying Too Much
2. Down Down Down Down
3. Roses
4. These People Are Not Me
5. Do You Feel This Way?
6. I'm Done
7. Scary
8. 8 Billion
9. Keep Swimming
10. I Miss You
11. Are You Happy Now?
12. The Pilot

Stream the album 'Superbloom' here: symphony.to/chris-james/superbloom

 

