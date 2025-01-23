BRICS Culture Media Forum & ARMS Record Label unite for a melodic revolution: "Asia Africa" set to inspire global harmony

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration, the *BRICS Culture Media Forum, **ARMS Record Label, and **Consta* proudly present *“Asia Africa”, a soulful anthem that celebrates the unity and diversity of two vibrant continents. Featuring the extraordinary talents of **Rani Hazarika* and African hip-hop singer-rapper *Moonaya, this musical masterpiece is set to release on **January 24, 2025*, and promises to be a celebration of cultural fusion and shared aspirations.
Directed by the visionary *Jaan Nissar Lone, who also penned the poignant lyrics and composed the music, "Asia Africa" embodies a transcendent message of love, peace, and collaboration. The song's harmonious blend of soulful vocals by **Rani Hazarika, powerful rap by **Moonaya, and captivating choirs by **Moonaya & Eved* creates an unforgettable auditory experience.
*Roop Mahanta* brings the production to life with his masterful music production, while the song's visual grandeur is captured by *cinematographer Moeez Khan* and brought together with sharp editing by *Hai Ree. The vibrant visuals were realized with **line production in the UAE by HS Entertainment, and the stunning publicity design was crafted by **Vishnu Namdev*.
Adding to the global appeal is *Sergei Dvorianov*, the executive producer, whose expertise ensures the project resonates on an international scale.
MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more
MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more
MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more
MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more
MUMBAI: Get ready for a groundbreaking collision of sound, light, and unparalleled energy! India’s thriving electronic music community is about to...read more
MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration, the *BRICS Culture Media Forum, **ARMS Record Label, and **Consta* proudly present *“Asia Africa”, a...read more
MUMBAI: India became a sovereign republic on January 26, 1950. As we celebrate the 76th Republic Day, Ultra Play OTT proudly brings the timeless...read more
MUMBAI: Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s soulful hit Ve Haaniyaan, composed by Avvy Sra,DANNY and Sagar, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer Darshan Raval did officially tie the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia, an accomplished architect...read more