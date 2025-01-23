RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jan 2025 16:05 |  By RnMTeam

BRICS Culture Media Forum & ARMS Record Label unite for a melodic revolution: "Asia Africa" set to inspire global harmony

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration, the *BRICS Culture Media Forum, **ARMS Record Label, and **Consta* proudly present *“Asia Africa”, a soulful anthem that celebrates the unity and diversity of two vibrant continents. Featuring the extraordinary talents of **Rani Hazarika* and African hip-hop singer-rapper *Moonaya, this musical masterpiece is set to release on **January 24, 2025*, and promises to be a celebration of cultural fusion and shared aspirations.

Directed by the visionary *Jaan Nissar Lone, who also penned the poignant lyrics and composed the music, "Asia Africa" embodies a transcendent message of love, peace, and collaboration. The song's harmonious blend of soulful vocals by **Rani Hazarika, powerful rap by **Moonaya, and captivating choirs by **Moonaya & Eved* creates an unforgettable auditory experience.

*Roop Mahanta* brings the production to life with his masterful music production, while the song's visual grandeur is captured by *cinematographer Moeez Khan* and brought together with sharp editing by *Hai Ree. The vibrant visuals were realized with **line production in the UAE by HS Entertainment, and the stunning publicity design was crafted by **Vishnu Namdev*.

Adding to the global appeal is *Sergei Dvorianov*, the executive producer, whose expertise ensures the project resonates on an international scale.

Tags
BRICS Culture Media Forum Roop Mahanta Rani Hazarika music Songs
Related news
 | 23 Jan 2025

A decade later, dance music mogul Tiësto set to return to India for a three-city tour!

MUMBAI: Get ready for a groundbreaking collision of sound, light, and unparalleled energy!

read more
 | 22 Jan 2025

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta expresses gratitude on 'Ve Haaniyaan' completing one year and crossing 500 million streams

MUMBAI: Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s soulful hit Ve Haaniyaan, composed by Avvy Sra,DANNY and Sagar, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing one year since its release in 2024.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2025

Melodious collaboration on Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar's Hindi ghazals by Dushyant Pratap Singh and Sugandha Date

MUMBAI: Renowned author, literary figure, and former judge Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar, celebrated for his evocative Hindi ghazals, has added another feather to his cap.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2025

B Praak and Jaani launch Kripa Records with Shreya Ghoshal singing the first bhajan

MUMBAI: B Praak and Jaani, the celebrated duo behind countless musical chartbusters, have launched Kripa Records, a devotional music label dedicated to celebrating Indian spirituality and culture.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2025

NSD's Flagship Festival Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 to feature many firsts

MUMBAI: The National School of Drama (NSD) will organise its flagship Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), International Theatre Festival of India (completion of 25 years).

read more

RnM Biz

Virgin Music India announces distribution deal with celebrated Indian singer and Composer Papon

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more

WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more

Sanjay Ahire appointed Executive Director, Percept Live

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more

top# 5 articles

1
A decade later, dance music mogul Tiësto set to return to India for a three-city tour!

MUMBAI: Get ready for a groundbreaking collision of sound, light, and unparalleled energy! India’s thriving electronic music community is about to...read more

2
BRICS Culture Media Forum & ARMS Record Label unite for a melodic revolution: "Asia Africa" set to inspire global harmony

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration, the *BRICS Culture Media Forum, **ARMS Record Label, and **Consta* proudly present *“Asia Africa”, a...read more

3
Manoj Kumar's Legacy Lives On: Restored patriotic classics shine on Ultra Play OTT this Republic Day

MUMBAI: India became a sovereign republic on January 26, 1950. As we celebrate the 76th Republic Day, Ultra Play OTT proudly brings the timeless...read more

4
Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta expresses gratitude on 'Ve Haaniyaan' completing one year and crossing 500 million streams

MUMBAI: Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s soulful hit Ve Haaniyaan, composed by Avvy Sra,DANNY and Sagar, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing...read more

5
Darshan Raval's Wedding Diary: A beautiful blend of love, laughter, and tears

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer Darshan Raval did officially tie the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia, an accomplished architect...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games