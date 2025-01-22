Melodious collaboration on Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar's Hindi ghazals by Dushyant Pratap Singh and Sugandha Date

MUMBAI: Renowned author, literary figure, and former judge Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar, celebrated for his evocative Hindi ghazals, has added another feather to his cap. Recently, three of his ghazals were recorded at Trinity Studio, Andheri, Mumbai, graced by the soulful voices of Dushyant Pratap Singh and Sugandha Date. This unique collaboration promises to enchant music enthusiasts.

A Blend of Talent

Singers: Dushyant Pratap Singh & Sugandha Date

Music Composer: Dushyant Pratap Singh

Lyrics: Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar

Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar’s lyrical brilliance was beautifully complemented by Dushyant Pratap Singh’s compositions and the duo’s melodious rendition. The synergy between the intricate lyrics and their soulful expression is set to create a lasting impact on audiences.

Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar: A Literary Maestro

Dr. Chandrabhal Sukumar’s contribution to Hindi literature is immense. His accolades include prestigious titles such as ‘Sahitya Ratna’ from Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayag; ‘Vidya-Vachaspati’ and ‘Vidya Sagar’ from Vikramshila Hindi Vidyapeeth; and honors like ‘Bharat Gaurav’ and ‘Sahitya Shiromani.’ Additionally, he was awarded the ‘Shyam Nath Kakkar Hindi Vidhi Seva Samman’ in 2012 by Itawa Hindi Sewa Nidhi. These accolades underline his status as a beacon of Hindi literature.

Sugandha Date: A Rising Star

Sugandha Date, a prodigious talent, has been training in classical music under Anand Sharma since the tender age of five. Her journey in the world of music began with her participation in Indian Idol Junior in 2013, where she made it to the Top 5. In 2019, she triumphed in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, establishing herself as a promising vocalist with a bright future.

Dushyant Pratap Singh: Versatile Director and Composer

Dushyant Pratap Singh, known for his directorial finesse in films like Zindagi Shatranj Hai, Trahimam, and The Hundred Bucks, brings a unique perspective to music composition. His web series I Am Unused garnered significant attention on MX Player, making it a trending sensation. Speaking about the ghazals, Singh revealed plans for their music videos, which are expected to visually enhance the lyrical and musical depth of the compositions.

Anticipating a Visual Treat

The music videos of these ghazals are eagerly awaited and are expected to blend stunning visuals with the intricate poetry of Dr. Sukumar and the mellifluous voices of Singh and Date. The project holds promise for lovers of ghazals and Indian music alike, offering a fresh take on traditional forms.

This collaboration highlights the seamless fusion of literary depth, classical music, and modern cinematic sensibilities, setting a new benchmark in the world of Hindi ghazals.