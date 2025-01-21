Experience cinema like never before: Candlelight transform PVR INOX theatres into an immersive musical experience

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking initiative, Candlelight® by Live Your City partners with PVR INOX to reimagine traditional cinema spaces as captivating concert venues. Starting January 31st, 2025, premium theatres across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai will witness cinema halls transform into stunning concert venues, where hundreds of candles create an atmosphere of unprecedented intimacy and grandeur.
For the first time in India, premium cinema spaces will host world-class musicians performing classical renditions, bringing together the comfort of luxury theatres and the thrill of live music. This unique collaboration launches across three cities with carefully curated performances celebrating international and Indian musical legends.
This pioneering collaboration marks a significant milestone in India's entertainment landscape, offering audiences an unparalleled way to experience live music in their favourite movie destinations. Join us for this historic debut as we redefine the boundaries of live entertainment. Secure your seats early for what promises to be one of the most talked-about events in 2025.
Details on upcoming performances:
1 Bengaluru – 31st January 2024
PVR Superplex, Forum Mall, Kanakapura Road
Queen vs ABBA (Program Premiere in the city) – 2 performances
2 Gurugram – 1st February 2024
PVR Ambience, Gurugram
Best Movie Soundtracks (Bestseller) – 2 performances
Tribute to Kishore Kumar (Program Premiere in the city) – 1 performance
3 Mumbai – 2nd February 2024
PVR Le Reve-Globus Mall, Bandra West
Best Movie Soundtracks (Bestseller) – 2 performances
Tribute to RD Burman (Local Hit) – 1 performance
MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more
MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more
MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more
MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of Indian Army Day, renowned Mumbai-based Playback Singer and Songwriter Arpita Chakraborty has released her soul-stirring...read more
MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking initiative, Candlelight® by Live Your City partners with PVR INOX to reimagine traditional cinema spaces as captivating...read more
MUMBAI: One Band To Rule Them All!read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer-lyricist Akhil Sachdeva has kicked off 2025 on a high note with his latest release, ‘Saare Tumhare Ho Gaye.’ The love ballad...read more
In a bold declaration of freedom and unrestrained living, Addy Nagar drops his latest single, "Outta Control," a high-energy anthem that’s destined...read more