News |  21 Jan 2025 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

Coldplay’s Chris Martin gives a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan during Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Coldplay wowed fans with back-to-back performances on Saturday and Sunday at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Amid the electrifying atmosphere, frontman Chris Martin paid tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sparking excitement among the audience.

In a video shared by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), the band is seen performing as the stadium goes dark. During the music break, Chris Martin’s voice rings out, saying, “Shah Rukh Khan forever. Go.” The band then resumes playing, as the crowd erupts in cheers, waving their phone flashlights in the air.

Fans were quick to react to the moment online. One fan suggested, “I want something like Dua x SRK x Coldplay.” Another wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan forever and ever after… He will always be THE KING.” A comment read, “Global star for a reason @iamsrk. Even he doesn’t know how big he is.”

The heartfelt shoutout highlighted SRK’s global appeal, making the night even more memorable for fans of both the band and the superstar.

